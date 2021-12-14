CGFNS Alliance Approves MedPro International as a Certified Ethical Firm in the Recruitment of Foreign-Educated Healthcare Professionals

SUNRISE, Fla., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MedPro International is proud to announce that it has been approved as a Certified Ethical Recruitment Firm in the recruitment of foreign-educated healthcare professionals by the Alliance for Ethical International Recruitment Practices, a division of CGFNS International, Inc.

MedPro International Logo

The Alliance certification process includes a review of contract practices, discussions with references, and surveys and interviews of healthcare professionals that have worked with MedPro International to demonstrate the firm's commitment to ethical, responsible, and transparent recruitment practices as defined by the Alliance's Health Care Code for Ethical International Recruitment Practices. The Code was developed by a multi-stakeholder Board of Governors that includes representatives from unions, employers, nurse representative organizations, and recruiters. As a Certified Ethical Firm, MedPro commits to adherence to The Code and oversight by the Alliance.

Founded in 1983, MedPro is a Joint Commission-certified, leading provider of healthcare staffing services. MedPro Healthcare Staffing recruits domestic healthcare professionals and MedPro International recruits foreign-educated healthcare professionals. Both domestic and foreign-educated healthcare professionals work on assignments across MedPro's nationwide network of client healthcare facilities. These clients include acute and long-term post-acute hospitals, government facilities, and medical laboratories.

"For almost 40 years, we have invested in the personal and professional success of every one of our foreign-educated healthcare professionals. These professionals in turn help our clients provide optimal patient care in their communities," said Patty Jeffrey, Executive Vice President of International Operations at MedPro. "This certification is an important step in continuing our mission of helping individuals realize their American Dream and providing care and compassion for the lives we touch. I am proud of the dedication exhibited by our team throughout the process, allowing us to obtain this certification and demonstrate our ongoing commitment to the ethical recruitment of foreign-educated healthcare professionals."

Since its founding, MedPro International has placed thousands of foreign-educated healthcare professionals in top facilities nationwide. MedPro has an extensive infrastructure and support system in place to address the unique needs of its foreign-educated healthcare professionals. The company employs a large team that includes experts in the areas of education, credentialing, immigration, U.S. placement, clinical support, and management.

About MedPro International

MedPro International is a Joint Commission-certified provider of healthcare staffing services. Since 1983, the company has placed thousands of foreign-educated healthcare professionals in top facilities nationwide. The company strives to work smart, promote individual growth, and have fun while working as a team to deliver a valued service to its clients and employees.

About CGFNS International, Inc.

Founded in 1977 and based in Philadelphia, CGFNS International is an immigration-neutral not-for-profit organization proudly serving as the world's largest credentials evaluation organization for the nursing and allied health professions. CGFNS International is an NGO in Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and is a member of the Conference of NGOs in Consultative Relationship with the United Nations (CoNGO). For more information, visit www.cgfns.org .

About The Alliance for Ethical International Recruitment Practices

Since 2009, the Alliance has fostered compliance to standards that advocate responsible, ethical, and transparent recruitment practices in the health care sector. The Alliance monitors certified recruitment organizations and verifies their processes to ensure that these standards are upheld and provides foreign-educated professionals resources to make informed decisions. The Alliance became a division of CGFNS International, Inc., in September 2014. For more information, visit www.cgfnsalliance.org .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MedPro International