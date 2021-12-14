Travel Guidebook Institution Responds to the Times By Naming Vacation Destinations We Can Rely On

Just Announced: Frommer's' Safest Places to Go in 2022 Travel Guidebook Institution Responds to the Times By Naming Vacation Destinations We Can Rely On

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with the upcoming 65th anniversary of its first publication in 1957, Frommer's is proud to reveal a special list of elite destinations: the Safest Places to Go in the coming year.

Using a host of internationally respected measures including the Global Peace Index by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) and the World Health Organization (WHO), the writers and editors of Frommer's collaborated to devise a concise roster of potential vacation locations that have ranked at the top of their class in a range of health-and-safety- related categories that are useful to travelers.

The list is designed to spark discussion and inspire travel in our era of increased caution. A full explanation and description of each selection, with rich photography, is available beginning Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at www.frommers.com.

The Safest Places to Go in 2022 are (in no particular order):

Best Health Care: Norway

Cleanest Air: Southern Ocean

Cleanest Water: Puerto Williams, Southern Chile

Most Peaceful (Global): Iceland

Least Self-Harm: The Caribbean

Most Peaceful (Latin America): Costa Rica

Safest U.S. State for Pedestrians: Vermont

Safest U.S. State for Cycling: Washington

Longest Life Expectancy: Japan

About Frommer's: 2022 marks the 65th anniversary of Frommer's. One of the most esteemed and trusted brands in travel, Frommer's has been in publication since the 1957 debut of Arthur Frommer's revolutionary book Europe on $5 a Day, which changed the way the world traveled. The family-owned business continues its seven-decade tradition with its current lineup of titles, which were produced to reflect the global travel changes brought by Covid-19. The Frommer's collection of travel products has expanded to include nearly 100 award-winning guidebooks, podcasts, and Frommers.com, which consistently ranks among the most popular and trusted sources for information in travel.

