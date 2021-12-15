Eastern Interconnection Planning Collaborative Issues Report on the State of the Eastern Interconnection

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A report issued today on the state of the Eastern Interconnection, the collection of power systems serving two-thirds of the US and Canada, describes the coordinated planning undertaken to maintain the reliability of the bulk power system.

A report issued today on the state of the Eastern Interconnection, the collection of power systems serving two-thirds of the US and Canada, describes the coordinated planning undertaken to maintain the reliability of the bulk power system.

The Eastern Interconnection Planning Collaborative (EIPC) provides a forum for interregional coordination of the combined plans of its regional members. The work undertaken by EIPC evaluates how well the regional plans mesh into a combined plan for the interconnection. The planners of EIPC have tested the resiliency of the grid through a variety of planning evaluations and current initiatives outlined in this report — including roll-up integration case analyses, production costing simulation database development, frequency response analysis, electric-gas coordination and modeling coordination. The report also outlines EIPC's activities in support of state and federal policymakers and agencies.

"The transmission planners who make up the EIPC are pleased to report that the Eastern Interconnection remains strong, and that individual and collective transmission planning activities have yielded a system that is reliable and well-coordinated on both a regional and interconnection-wide basis," said Zach Smith, vice president for System & Resource Planning at New York Independent System Operator and chairman of the EIPC Executive Committee. "Nevertheless, looking forward, the grid is being challenged in new ways as the profile of the generation fleet and customer demands are rapidly changing. Continued vigilance and effective use of planning tools and coordination with policymakers are essential for ensuring that today's strong and reliable grid remains so in the future."

The report was produced by the EIPC, a coalition of 19 major transmission planning coordinators responsible for the planning and operation of the bulk power grid throughout the Eastern Interconnection.

"The report serves as an informational tool for policy makers and regulators," said Smith. "It provides objective information from those directly charged with the responsibility to plan a reliable transmission grid in the Eastern Interconnection. It addresses the present and future state of transmission planning for bulk power grid reliability and the interregional coordination of those efforts. Given the size and the significant diversity within the interconnection, the insights among the planning coordinators provide a robust view on planning the transmission grid of the future."

The Report is posted on the EIPC website at:

https://eipconline.com/eipcstudydocuments

About the EIPC

Formed under an agreement by 19 planning authorities from the eastern and central U.S., the Eastern Interconnection Planning Collaborative (EIPC) provides a forum for interconnection-wide coordination of system planning activities of its member regions in the Eastern Interconnection. The EIPC membership currently includes Associated Electric Cooperative, Inc.; Cube Hydro Carolinas, LLC; Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Florida, and Duke Energy Progress; Louisville Gas & Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company; Florida Power & Light Company; Georgia Transmission Corp. (An Electric Membership Corporation); ISO New England, Inc.; Midcontinent Independent Transmission System Operator, Inc.; Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia; New York Independent System Operator, Inc.; PJM Interconnection; Power South Energy Cooperative; Dominion Energy, South Carolina; South Carolina Public Service Authority (Santee Cooper); Southern Company Services Inc., as agent for Alabama Power Company, Georgia Power Company, Gulf Power Company, and Mississippi Power Company; Southwest Power Pool, Inc.; and the Tennessee Valley Authority.

For more information, visit eipconline.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EIPC