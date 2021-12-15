Virtual Health Leader Joel E. Barthelemy Inducted into American Telemedicine Association College of Fellows

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual health industry leader GlobalMed announced CEO and founder Joel E. Barthelemy was recently inducted into the American Telemedicine Association (ATA) College of Fellows recognizing significant contributions and achievements in telehealth, service to the general telehealth community and service to the ATA. Mr. Barthelemy was also recently appointed to the Arizona Governor's Telehealth Advisory Committee and the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Pacific Southwest Chapter, Healthcare/Life Sciences Roundtable.

"We are deeply honored to recognize such extraordinary leaders and innovators in telehealth and virtual care, each of whom remains unwavering in their commitment and dedication to advancing telehealth and our work at the ATA," said Ann Mond Johnson, CEO, the ATA. "We are inspired by our members as we continue to focus on creating the policies and regulatory guidance, market conditions and education needed to further advance the adoption of telehealth for all. Congratulations to the 2021 Class of Fellows, who join a distinguished and accomplished group."

In addition to the ATA distinction, Barthelemy was also appointed to the Arizona Governor's Telehealth Advisory Committee, tasked with identifying best practices for telehealth. Mr. Barthelemy, a long-time contributor to the Arizona healthcare tech community, will serve in the role of Telemed Tech Manufacturer Representative. As the demand for virtual health technology leadership continues, Mr. Barthelemy will also serve on The Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Pacific Southwest Chapter, Healthcare/Life Sciences Roundtable, a 15-member participatory think tank that explores emerging virtual care developments in governance, management, and technology.

"My mission has always been to increase telehealth knowledge across the healthcare industry, which makes these recognitions such an honor," said Barthelemy. "Joining forces with some of the brightest and most knowledgeable experts in virtual health is more critical than ever before as we work to break down barriers to care. I am deeply humbled to collaborate with such brilliant and compassionate leaders in driving forward GlobalMed's vision – a world without disparity of care."

About GlobalMed

GlobalMed powers the world's most advanced virtual health technology platform and wellness applications that support a patient at any point in the continuum of care. Providers are enabled with integrated software and data-capturing tools to deliver a complete and accurate patient encounter for evidence-based treatment and improved patient outcomes. Providers looking to manage capacity, reduce costs, expand patient care and deliver responsible medicine, will get all they need from one platform.

Specializing in both federal and commercial spaces, GlobalMed technology has enabled approximately 50 million consults in nearly 100 countries and on all continents including Antarctica. Its highly secure virtual health platform has earned the U.S. Defense Health Agency's Authority to Operate on the DoD network and is used worldwide from the VA and White House Medical Unit to rural American hospitals, correctional facilities, oil rigs, and even villages in Africa. Founded in 2002 by a Marine Corps Reserve Veteran still serving as CEO.

