Only 4 days to left to adopt a needy family for Christmas at USPSoperationSanta.com

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since November postal workers have been scouring thousands of letters to Santa pouring in, looking for ones from children in need. When they find letters that ask for basic necessities like a warm coat, a new blanket or shoes, postal elves upload them to USPSoperationSanta.com , and anyone may go on the site, adopt a letter, and send their gifts directly to the child or family hoping for a brighter Christmas.

Of course the Elves at the Post Office always put the letters right back in the mail to the jolly man in red at the North Pole, so Santa will deliver his gifts, too.

BeAnElf.org ® offers an excellent guide to the program for new volunteers. The group also adopts letters and uses tax-deductible donations to send gifts. Thanks to a major grant from Google, Be An Elf has recruited thousands of volunteers over the years for the USPS® program.

USPSoperationSanta.com ® will remain open for letter adoption for only four more days. It closes December 22 at 11:59 pm. Those who adopt letters have until January 14th to mail their gifts.

At the USPS site, volunteers may choose to adopt a child's letter or adopt a whole family. Often parents whose children are too little to write list their kids' names, ages, and clothing sizes, and describe their struggles with employment and why they need help with Christmas this year.

Some people feel alone and sad over Christmas, and find comfort and inspiration volunteering for this program. They catch the true spirit of the holidays, knowing they will put smiles on kids' faces on Christmas. To learn more, visit BeAnElf.org.

