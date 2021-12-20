BuildDirect announces grants of stock options and deferred share units

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD) ("BuildDirect" or "Company"), an innovative platform for purchasing and selling building materials online, today announced that it has granted an aggregate of 201,984 stock options to two officers and one employee of the Company in accordance with the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). These stock options will vest in stages over an approximately 3 year period, are exercisable for common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $1.70 per stock option and expire 10 years from the grant date subject to the terms of the Plan.

BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (CNW Group/BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc.)

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 70,587 deferred share units ("DSUs") to three directors of the Company in accordance with the Plan. The DSUs are payable in common shares of the Company upon the holder ceasing to be a director of the Company subject to the terms of the Plan. One third of the DSUs vest on September 15, 2022 and the rest will vest in stages until September 15, 2024.

About BuildDirect

BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) is an innovative technology platform for purchasing and selling building materials online. The BuildDirect platform connects homeowners and home improvement professionals in North America with suppliers and sellers of quality building materials from around the world, including flooring, tile, decking and more. BuildDirect's growth, proprietary heavyweight delivery network, and digital reach have served to solidify its role as a ground-breaking player in the home improvement industry. For more information, visit www.BuildDirect.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and expectations and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among those factors are changes in consumer spending, availability of mortgage financing and consumer credit, changes in the housing market, changes in trade policies, tariffs or other applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions, availability and cost of goods from suppliers, fuel prices and other energy costs, interest rate and currency fluctuations and changes in general economic, business and political conditions. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and general market conditions, including COVID-19.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect the Company's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. There may be other risks, uncertainties and factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and BuildDirect assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact information:

Investor Relations

Ashley Nuell

ir@builddirect.com

Media Relations

Reid Adrian

media@builddirect.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc.