DALLAS, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medecision, a leading provider of digital care management solutions and services, has announced the addition of Tal Weitzman as its chief information officer (CIO).

Tal Weitzman

Medecision Announces Tal Weitzman as Chief Information Officer

"We are thrilled to have Tal join our executive leadership team," said Kenneth Young, president and CEO of Medecision. "His expertise will help guide Medecision as we design and deliver dynamic digital capabilities for our customers and the people they serve."

Weitzman brings more than 25 years of experience in IT, helping businesses to deliver value to their organizations by successfully managing cloud transformations, quality assurance and technology implementation projects in healthcare IT and financial services. Prior to rejoining Medecision, he served as a consultant at Managed Markets Insights & Technology (MMIT), where he led the implementation of financial systems transformation by moving critical applications to more robust, scalable and integrated solutions. From 2014 to 2016, Weitzman worked with the Medecision leadership team to help migrate three data centers into one managed services solution. He holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical and computer engineering from Johns Hopkins University.

About Medecision

Medecision® is a digital care management company whose solutions and services are used by leading health plans and care delivery organizations to support more than 42 million people nationwide. Aerial™, a HITRUST CSF®-certified, SaaS solution from Medecision, seamlessly connects the healthcare ecosystem to powerful data and insights that drive meaningful consumer engagement while creating efficiencies to reduce costs and support effective care, case and utilization management. Aveus, our professional services division, helps business leaders solve complex challenges and drive better performance, leaving organizations more capable. To learn more about Medecision, visit medecision.com.

Contact:

Rebecca Graning

rebecca.graning@medecision.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Medecision