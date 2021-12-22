Carlyle to Acquire, Expand Data Center Company Involta

NEW YORK and CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) announced today that funds managed by Carlyle have agreed to acquire Involta, a data center company focused on hybrid IT and cloud infrastructure, including data center colocation, hybrid cloud, edge, fiber, and related products.

Involta owns and operates 12 data center facilities and an in-house 12,000+ fiber-mile network. These assets, paired with strategic infrastructure services, provide mission-critical IT solutions to businesses across the United States. Carlyle's capital, resources, and expertise will help expand Involta's operations, which today are located primarily in the Midwest as well as the Pacific Northwest and Southwestern U.S., helping grow its capabilities for both new and existing customers.

Joshua Pang, Head of Digital Infrastructure for Carlyle's Infrastructure Group, said, "Involta has built a world-class platform with a demonstrated operating model for delivering high-quality service to customers in an increasingly complex, hybrid cloud-based world. We see significant opportunity for growth given the long-term secular demand drivers of data proliferation, digital connectivity, and the digitization of enterprise and institutional operating models. We look forward to a strong, long-term partnership and to leveraging Carlyle's scale, resources, and access to capital to drive sustainable growth at Involta."

Pooja Goyal, Chief Investment Officer of Carlyle's Infrastructure Group, said, "This investment is consistent with our strategy of partnering with best-in-class businesses positioned for continued growth in the digital infrastructure space. Digital infrastructure is a key sector focus for our platform and we will continue to grow our portfolio with both high growth opportunities as well as stabilized assets."

Bruce Lehrman, Founder and CEO of Involta, said, "We are thrilled to work with Carlyle's proven investment team as we build on our national market leadership and support our customers' growing digital infrastructure requirements. We see many logical opportunities to continue expanding Involta's footprint and infrastructure, and look forward to leveraging Carlyle's global resources and deep expertise to further accelerate our growth momentum."

This transaction supports Carlyle's growth in infrastructure investing, which includes investments in infrastructure companies supporting the digital economy. Earlier this year, Carlyle acquired Wyyerd Group, a leading regional fiber-to-home platform in the Southwestern United States, and recently completed an add-on fiber acquisition for that platform in December 2021.

Carlyle will acquire Involta from M/C Partners. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022 and is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Financial details were not disclosed.

Greenberg Traurig LLP, Bank Street Group, and TD Securities advised on this transaction.

Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Global Investment Solutions. With $293 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2021, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 1,800 people in 26 offices across five continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com . Follow Carlyle on Twitter @OneCarlyle.

Involta is an award-winning hybrid IT and cloud-forward consulting firm orchestrating digital transformation for the nation's leading enterprises. Involta's ongoing mission is rooted in partnership. Its personalized approach identifies customers' requirements while earning their trust to ultimately deliver Superior Infrastructure and Services, Operational Excellence and People Who Deliver, keeping with the Involta brand promise.

Involta pairs strategic consulting with the unique ability to leverage owned data centers and infrastructure assets, empowering businesses with necessary security and reliability requirements. Its well-defined, rigorous process to deliver hybrid cloud, edge, consulting, and data center services have earned the company several designations, including a KLAS rating and review for partial healthcare IT outsourcing excellence. The company has also been recognized on several CRN lists and has been named one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Inc.5000 for nine consecutive years.

Involta enables customers with the power to transform their technology and the freedom to focus on their core business. To learn more about Involta, visit involta.com or follow them on LinkedIn , Twitter or Facebook .

M/C Partners is a private equity firm focused on small and mid-size businesses in the digital infrastructure and technology services sectors. For more than three decades M/C Partners has invested $2.4 billion of capital in over 140 companies, leveraging its deep industry expertise to understand long-term secular trends and identify growth opportunities. The firm is currently investing its eighth fund, partnering with promising companies and leadership teams to support, scale, and improve operations and maximize value. For more information, visit https://mcpartners.com .

