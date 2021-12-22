In Its First CDP Climate Change Survey Stericycle Receives a B- Rating, Recognizing the Company's Commitment to Environmental Transparency

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL), a leading provider of regulated medical waste management, secure information destruction and patient engagement solutions today announced it has received a "B-" score in its first year submission of the CDP Climate Change Survey. CDP is recognized as the gold standard for environmental disclosure, a critical piece for measuring climate action globally. The organization emphasizes environmental leadership with a scoring system that ranks companies from D- to A.

"Protecting the health and well-being of the environment in a safe, responsible and sustainable way is a key element of our mission and core values – and something we focus on every day," said Cindy J. Miller, president and chief executive officer at Stericycle. "With increasing focus on minimizing climate change impact, we formally disclosed our climate change data through CDP to enhance transparency with our many stakeholders. We are proud to have received a B- score from our initial submission and look forward to advancing our environmental efforts."

CDP is a not-for-profit organization that manages the global disclosure system, which is used by investors, companies, cities, states and regions. It is widely recognized as the global benchmark for corporate environmental transparency. Companies are scored based on CDP's transparent scoring methodology covering:

Comprehensive disclosure of environmental impacts

Risks, opportunities, governance, and actions

Awareness of environmental risks and how they relate to their business

Demonstrating management of these environmental risks and evidence of best practice associated with environmental leadership

As part of Stericycle's core business operations in 2020, the Company treated 1.5 billion pounds of medical waste, diverted 104 million pounds of plastic from landfills, safely disposed of 40 million pounds of unused pharmaceuticals, and recycled 1.1 billion pounds of paper through its Shred-it secure information destruction service. Additionally, the Company noted in its CDP disclosures that it implemented several carbon emission reduction initiatives during 2020, including adding energy efficient lighting or equipment in several facilities and improving fleet routing efficiencies.

Simon Fischweicher, head of corporations and supply chains at CDP North America, commented, "Climate change poses a present and future risk to companies and their supply chains. Only by measuring environmental risks and opportunities can companies manage them now, prepare for the future and remain competitive – especially as large mainstream investors and federal policymakers increasingly push for greater transparency through disclosure. By disclosing their environmental impact through CDP, Stericycle has taken an important first step. I look forward to their continued dedication to transparency and effort in securing a net-zero, sustainable and just world."

To learn more about Stericycle and its sustainability efforts, please download the Company's 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc., is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people and brands, promotes health and well-being, and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 16 countries with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services, secure information destruction and patient engagement. For more information about Stericycle, please visit stericycle.com.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 590 investors with over US$110 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Over 14,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2021, including more than 13,000 companies worth over 64% of global market capitalization, and over 1,100 cities, states and regions, representing a combined population of over 2.6 billion. Fully TCFD-aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions toward a net-zero, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow us @CDP to find out more.

