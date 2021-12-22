NanoPass and M2N enter strategic development & foundry agreement

YONGIN-SI, Republic of Korea, and NES ZIONA, Israel, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoPass Technologies and Micro2Nano (M2N) have reached an agreement to enter a strategic development and production relationship for the design and production of NanoPass's proprietary MEMS based microneedles.

The and provide a basis for the continued growth of the two comaim of the collaboration is to strengthen the relationship between NanoPass and M2N panies while basing the new agreement on years of development and production collaboration.

M2N has been an integral and inseparable part of Nanopass's development and manufacturing capabilities since 2007 and has been providing Nanopass with high quality foundry services, ingenuity and quick turn-around on development projects.

NanoPass's proprietary technology platform is based on hollow, pyramid-shaped, microneedles. It is produced from silicon crystal using MEMS technology. The technology can be used for intradermal delivery of a wide range of injectables including vaccines and therapeutics, aesthetics, cosmetics and more.

Kyuho Hwang, CEO of Micro2Nano notes, "M2N has been developing and manufacturing MEMS based microneedles with NanoPass for more than 14 years. It's an amazing thing considering the average lifespan of a company in recent years. During this long period of time, we have built a strong business relationship on the basis of trust. We are excited to provide high quality microneedles to NanoPass as a Prime Manufacturer and to support NanoPass in developing the new business applications as a Strategic R&D Partner."

Yotam Levin, MD, CEO of NanoPass, added, "M2N has been a trusted partner for over a decade and has been assisting NanoPass regularly with both its development projects and ongoing commercial production. M2N provides ongoing high-quality products, has a quick response time, and finds ingenious ways to solve complex problems. For us, trust is a key parameter for any partner, and M2N's organizational culture provides just the thing."

About M2N:

M2N has been providing MEMS foundry service since its foundation in 2000. Profound experience and knowhow with MEMS processes enables M2N to co-work with multiple companies for developing new products and provide mass production services based on MEMS technology. Additionally, M2N has developed its own product line including MEMS probe cards for semiconductor wafer testing and MEMS sensors. For more information visit https://micro2nano.com/

About NanoPass:

NanoPass is a pioneer in the development and commercialization of microneedle-based delivery platforms for aesthetics, vaccines and more. MicronJet®600 is FDA 510k cleared, CE marked and has regulatory approval in Russia, Brazil, South Korea, China and more. It is supported by extensive clinical data and approved for the delivery of any substance or drug under the surface of the skin that is approved for this delivery route. For more information, visit www.nanopass.com.

View original content:

SOURCE NanoPass; M2N