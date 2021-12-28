Employ Prince George's and Prince George's County's Stand-up and Deliver Program partner to provide food for families in need, increase the skills of unemployed resident and connect residents to employment

LARGO, Md., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This afternoon, Employ Prince George's Transportation and Logistics Consortium (TALC) Program and Prince George's County's Stand Up and Deliver program joined forces at the American Job Center National Harbor to launch the TALC Industry Bridge program. The event was attended by numerous county residents who had the opportunity to hear from Prince George's County and Employ Prince George's Leadership.

At today's kickoff event, residents learned about how they can benefit from the TALC program, they were able to register for the program, and they learned how to navigate the self-paced training mobile platform. The TALC Industry Bridge Program will assist returning citizens (ex-offenders) and disconnected youth (young adults ages 18 - 24 not enrolled in educational programs and unemployed) in preparing for a career in warehousing, transportation, or logistics. TALC will provide employment, paying $15 - $20 per hour for up to 35 hours per week, to unemployed residents while they help pack and distribute food to families in need. They will also develop their work experience, increase their skills through free training and build their resumes.

"Our transportation and Logistics Consortium Industry Bridge Program was created to work with businesses and local communities in the DMV to address the severe shortages of drivers in the region and to help fill the thousands of jobs in the logistics industry," stated Walter Simmons, Employ Prince George's President and CEO.

The Transportation and Logistics Consortium Program (TALC) is Employ Prince George's Industry Bridge Program serving the District of Columbia (DC), all of Maryland, and North Virginia. TALC connects job seekers with businesses in the Transportation and Logistics Industries. The goal of TALC is to develop the skillsets of workers, remove workers' barriers to employment, ensure workers meet the qualifications of local businesses, and connect skilled and qualified workers to livable wage employment opportunities in DC, Maryland, and Northern Virginia. The TALC program is funded by the Maryland Department of Labor, Prologis (a private sector business) and the Prince George's County Department of Housing & Community Development. These partnerships and funding provider participants with FREE occupational skills and career readiness training, customized career counseling, supportive services, direct short term employment with Employ Prince George's and customized connections to livable wage careers with employers in the DMV.

"We know that families are in financial distress and in need of money to make ends meet," states Simmons, "but we also know that people need skills and credentials to obtain livable wage employment, and people shouldn't have to choose. Therefore, we will pay people to earn and learn, they will develop their skill sets, break the cycle of poverty, and achieve financial success, and we will do all of this while helping families who are experiencing food insecurities put food on the table." Employ Prince George's is recruiting its first Prince George's County cohort and immediately looking for 40 participants to enroll in the program. The goal is to develop partnerships throughout the region and expand the program from Northern Virginia to Baltimore.

Prince George's County Residents interested in registering for the TALC Industry Bridge Program should contact Employ Prince George's by emailing WSD@co.pg.md.us or calling (301) 618 - 8445. You can learn more about the TALC program by visiting www.EmployPG.org/TALC. For photos, press kit, and media information regarding this event and Employ Prince George's, please visit www.EmployPG.org/press.

Employ Prince George's (EPG) provides workforce intelligence and solutions for the job seeker and business. EPG's mission is to contribute to the economic vitality of Prince George's County by providing a demand driven system that delivers qualified workers to business and provides job seekers with opportunities for careers in high demand/high growth industries.

For more information, please visit www.Employpg.org.

