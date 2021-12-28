Guide Sensmart to Reveal World's First Autofocus Thermal Cameras for Smartphones at CES 2022 with the MobIR2 Series

Guide Sensmart to Reveal World's First Autofocus Thermal Cameras for Smartphones at CES 2022 with the MobIR2 Series

WUHAN, China, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Chinese infrared thermal imaging products and solutions provider Guide Sensmart is once again blazing a trail with the release of the new consumer-grade MobIR 2 series autofocus thermal cameras designed for smartphones. The products will be on show at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) from January 5-8, 2022.

MobIR 2T/2S Thermal camera for smartphone

The MobIR 2 series features the world's first built-in autofocus WLP infrared module, which enables the cameras to swiftly focus on objects to produce clear thermal images.

Efficient and versatile, the MobIR 2 series is perfect for daily use, with the additional functions of night vision and temperature measurement. The non-contact temperature measurement provides accurate reading in most scenarios, and the night vision has an effective range of up to 100 meters. Users are also able to utilize the cameras for house inspections, outdoor night vision, and other activities.

The MobIR 2 series consists of the MobIR 2T and MobIR 2S. The MobIR 2T is equipped with a 3.2mm lens, is capable of dual-scene applications of both human temperature and industrial temperature measurement. Its ±2°C accuracy is comparable to industrial-class testing tools. As for the MobIR 2S, it comes with a 7mm lens, and is capable of night vision with a range of 100m together with industrial temperature measurement.

Friendly on the wallet with high effectiveness, Guide Sensmart's versatile MobIR 2 series is able to address the needs of consumers in a variety of use cases, and is well positioned to become an indispensable tool for daily use in the future.

Interested consumers can check out the MobIR 2 series in action at Booth #15995 at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, while both the MobIR 2T and MobIR 2S are available for purchase online via Alibaba.

About Guide Sensmart

Guide Sensmart is the subsidiary of Guide Infrared (SZ.002414), the world leading infrared thermal imaging systems manufacturer. With over 20 years of experience in the infrared industry and mass production capacity, Guide Sensmart designs and delivers high quality, affordable thermal imaging products across the globe at scale quantity with the mission to make thermal imaging benefit the public. For more information, visit https://www.guideir.com/.

Media Contact

liyy07271@guideir.com

+86 13207192755

USA CES 2022

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wuhan Guide Sensmart Tech Co.,Ltd