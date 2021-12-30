Exobox Technologies Corp. announces change in majority shareholder and appointment of new chairman

BEIJING, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Exobox Technologies Corp. (hereinafter referred to as "EXBX") is pleased to announce that the majority shareholder of EXBX has been changed to Ms. Huang Fang, who is also the current chairman and director of EXBX.

In addition, all members of the EXBX board of directors resolved to change the company name of EXBX to Chung Kam Run Yin Investment Group Limited, and have filed an application with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) to facilitate the change. The name change will not take effect until FINRA has finished processing the application and has no further questions or comments for the Company.

This rename resolution not only marks a new phase in the listing process, but also represents that the company is moving towards a great success.

Forward-looking statement

The forward-looking statements made in this article only relate to events or information as of the date when the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. All statements in this article are made on the date of publication of this article and may change due to future developments.

