SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Meta Materials Inc. f/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. - MMAT; MMTLP; TRCH

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Meta Materials Inc. f/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. ("Meta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MMAT; TRCH) (OTC: MMTLP).

The investigation concerns whether Meta Materials and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 14, 2021, Kerrisdale Capital ("Kerrisdale") published a report titled "Meta Materials, Inc. (MMAT): A 'Photonics' Company That's an Optical Illusion." The report alleged numerous issues including: "[d]isappearing segments, misleading product claims, fake medical devices, research funding for subsidiaries that don't exist, and circumstances so questionable around a penny stock reverse merger that it's now the subject of an SEC Enforcement subpoena."

Following publication of the Kerrisdale report, Meta's stock price fell $0.18 per share, or 5.83%, to close at $2.91 per share on December 14, 2021.

