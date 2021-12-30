Texas Innovators Aims To Highlight All Texans at CES 2022

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Innovators (TXi) will bring its digital platform to CES 2022 next week in Las Vegas. TXi's mission at CES is to highlight the individuals and businesses in Texas that are driving innovation through the 2020s.

At CES 2022, TXi will provide video content for those innovators and brands who would like to be featured on TXinnovators.com.

"There is no bigger stage than CES for those companies that are advancing technologies, and we hope to highlight the Texans on that stage," TXi Creator Jason Halsey.

TXi is a digital publication focused on showcasing the inspiring stories of innovators throughout Texas. Created to provide a central hub for the stories of the people guiding Texas into the future, TXi formed from the testimonies of innovation its creators hear daily. Being an HR service provider, Matt Lowman and Jason Halsey have front-row seats to the powerful innovations driven by their clients at Integrity HR Management .

Everything is bigger in Texas, and innovation is no exception to that premise. By recognizing the vision and drive of its neighbors, TXi aims to share all stories of innovation and its successes.

Check out TXi's content ahead of CES 2022 to see if you would like your brand featured:

December's top story: 17-Year-Old CEO Develops App to Identify Skin Conditions, Petitions UN for Skin Positivity Day.

View each of the editions in TXi's video catalog:

The latest episode of the TXi podcast, The Great State of Innovation: The Current State of Covid-19 with Dr. Peter Hotez.

Any Texas-based innovators or companies attending CES 2022 interested in having their product or brand featured on TXinnovators.com should reach out to Contact@txinnovators.com with their company, innovation, and their location at the event.

Texas Innovators (TXinnovators.com) is a digital publication and platform that highlights innovators throughout Texas.

