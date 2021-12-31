SABESP - Material Fact - Capex Plan 2022-2026

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"), in compliance with Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), of August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on a meeting held at this date, the Board of Directors approved the Capex Plan for the period 2022 to 2026, in the amount of R$ 23.8 billion.

Capex Plan (R$ million)
(Constant values at December 2021 prices)


2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

Total

Water supply

2,209

2,026

1,853

1,926

1,869

9,883

Sewage collection

1,869

1,989

2,005

2,534

2,235

10,632

Sewage treatment

616

558

668

624

864

3,330

Total

4,694

4,573

4,526

5,084

4,968

23,845


IR Contacts:
Mario Arruda Sampaio – (55 11) 3388-8664 (maasampaio@sabesp.com.br)
Angela Beatriz Airoldi – (55 11) 3388-8793 (abairoldi@sabesp.com.br)

