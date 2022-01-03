IV Therapy Franchise Plans to Open More Than 50 Locations in 2022

WARWICK, R.I., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking to change the way people perceive intravenous nutrient therapy and turn cellular health into a lifestyle, The DRIPBaR , a Rhode Island-based franchise is serving up vitamins via IV. The brand has experienced tremendous growth over the past year and is excited for what's to come in 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/THE DRIPBaR)

The DRIPBaR is closing out an impressive year, opening 11 locations with more than 430 still in various stages of development. This comes at a time when the public is more cautious about their health and more invested in finding ways to stay healthy while dealing with a national pandemic.

"I am so proud of the work that we have done throughout this unpredictable year," said CEO Ben Crosbie. "Now more than ever, people are starting to recognize the power of intravenous therapies to maintain their best health and are seeking new ways to complement conventional treatment options. This has always been the mission of The DRIPBaR and I can't wait to see the continued growth into 2022."

The brand is gearing up for a busy year as more locations are in development throughout the country. According to Crosbie, The DRIPBaR is expected to open as many as 90 locations in 2022 throughout various states within the country including;

Hawaii (10 locations)

Long Island, NY (Up to 20 locations)

Indianapolis, IN (10 locations)

Atlanta, GA (Up to 20 locations)

Phoenix / Scottsdale, AZ (18 locations)

Philadelphia, PA (11 locations)

Orlando, FL (10 locations)

"We are tremendously grateful for the growth The DRIPBaR has seen this past year and are so excited to be able to open more locations across the country," said Crosbie. "This solidifies the fact that there is a market for our services and that there are people who can benefit from our IV infusions."

Each DRIPBaR location is USP 797 compliant and offers 18 IV Lifestyle or Health Support drips including the Jet Setter, Time Machine, Restoration, Flu Fighter and High C. Each session ranges in price from about $100 to $200 and people are sitting in the chair anywhere from 25 to 40 minutes. All IV drips are handled by registered nurses under the guidance of a licensed medical director. For those who don't have time for a full IV vitamin infusion but are looking for the benefit, The DRIPBaR can give your body a boost in just five minutes with one of its seven IM Quick Shots. IV therapy provides positive nourishment for conditions such as the common cold, headaches, cancer, chronic illness and even help slow the signs of aging.

Including a franchise fee of $55,000, the initial investment to open a 1,000 - 1,500 square foot location is around $131,700 to $278,300. For more information about the franchise opportunity, visit www.thedripbar.com/own-a-dripbar .

About The DRIPBaR

Founded in 2016 and franchising since late 2019, The DRIPBaR is a Rhode Island-based franchise focused on helping people obtain their best physical and mental health using intravenous therapies. Through advances in cellular and biological science, The DRIPBaR helps clients fight the consequences of chronic illness, address the effects of aging, and achieve a balanced wellness. With 12 locations currently open and operating, The DRIPBaR already has nearly 430 additional locations in various stages of development across 27 states. For more information, visit www.thedripbar.com .

Contact: Hunter Devereux, Franchise Elevator PR, (914)-486-0330, hdevereux@franchiseelevator.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE THE DRIPBaR