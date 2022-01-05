Built In Honors Pie Insurance in Its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards Pie Named to Built In Colorado's Best Places to Work, Best Midsize Companies to Work For, and Best Paying Companies Lists

DENVER, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that Pie Insurance ("Pie"), a leading tech-enabled provider of workers' compensation insurance to small businesses, was honored in its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards . Specifically, Pie earned a place on Built In Colorado's Best Places to Work , Best Midsize Companies to Work For , and Best Paying Companies lists.

(PRNewsfoto/Pie Insurance)

"We are proud to be recognized by Built In as a best place to work for the third year in a row," said Dax Craig, Pie's co-founder and president. "Pie is a great place to work because of our incredible team members, known as Pie-oneers, who work in Colorado and across the country. We're excited to have increased the number of Pie-oneers by more than 80% in 2021, and we look forward to maintaining a culture of inclusivity, integrity, and fun in 2022."

Built In's annual awards program includes companies of all sizes and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S. Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on several factors, including using company data about compensation, benefits, and company-wide programming, as well as criteria like flexible work opportunities and DEI programs.

"It's my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants—and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

About Pie Insurance

Pie Insurance is leveraging technology to transform how small businesses buy and experience commercial insurance, with the goal of making it affordable and as easy as pie. Pie's intense focus on granular, sophisticated pricing, and data-driven customer segmentation enables Pie to match price with risk accurately across a broad spectrum of small business types, which allows Pie to offer more affordable insurance to small business owners. Since 2017, Pie has received over $300M in funding, grown its gross written premium to over $100M, and partnered with over 1,000 agencies nationwide.

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pie Insurance