Helix Expands Leadership Team to Support Rapid Growth into New Segments of Healthcare

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix has announced three new executive placements as the company rapidly expands its population genomics and viral surveillance offerings into a broader set of health systems, life sciences and government customers.

Craig Newman and Daniel Lee have joined Helix with a combined 35 years of commercial healthcare experience from executive positions at top healthcare and life sciences companies. Sarah Bobulsky has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, following a nearly six-year tenure with Helix in positions of increasing responsibility.

As SVP of Health Systems and Strategic Partnerships, Newman will oversee expansion of the company's strategic partnerships with health systems, including Helix's population genomics and viral surveillance efforts. He joins from HealthChannels, a healthcare professional solutions company, where he recently served as chief strategy officer. Prior, Newman spent nine years at The Advisory Board Company, a leading health system consultancy, providing analytics insights to healthcare leaders across the nation.

As SVP of Life Sciences and Growth, Lee will oversee partnerships leveraging the unique and growing datasets of Helix with life sciences, payer and government customers. Most recently, Lee served as SVP of Enterprise Modernization at CVS Health, leveraging artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to improve the customer experience across Aetna, Caremark and CVS Pharmacy. Previously, Lee spent 17 years at Pfizer in roles including VP of Consulting and Execution where he was focused on growth strategies, incubating new business lines and innovating across the clinical trial and commercial teams. He was also an executive director of business development, leading growth through M&A and licensing opportunities.

Sarah Bobulsky, previously vice president of Commercial, has been named Chief Financial Officer of Helix. Her appointment follows a nearly six-year tenure where she has been deeply involved with the company's strategy, business and commercial operations, and financing efforts, including Helix's most recent $50 million Series C financing round, which closed in mid-2021.

"We're incredibly excited about our rapidly growing partnerships with some of the most innovative health systems, life sciences and public health organizations in the country that will enable personalized care for all patients," said James Lu , MD, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Helix. "Adding mission-driven and highly talented individuals like Craig and Dan will enable Helix to drive improved quality and cost outcomes for our healthcare partners as we deepen the use of genomic insights in all aspects of clinical decision making.

Helix is the leading population genomics and viral surveillance company operating at the intersection of clinical care, research, and data analytics. Through its CLIA / CAP laboratory, its end-to-end workflow, and data analytics platforms, Helix enables health systems, life sciences companies, payers, and government partners to accelerate the integration of genomic data into patient care and public health decision making. In response to the COVID-19 public health crisis, Helix launched a sensitive and scalable end-to-end COVID-19 test system to meet the needs of health systems, employers, governments, and other organizations across the country. Learn more at www.helix.com.

