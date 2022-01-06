Brook + Whittle to Acquire Paradigm Label in Mira Loma, CA

GUILFORD, Conn., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brook + Whittle, is pleased to announce our agreement to purchase Paradigm Label based in Mira Loma, California. Paradigm Label is a great addition to our business as we continue to expand our west coast presence and grow our digital business.

Paradigm Label is led by a team with more than 50 years of printing experience. They help companies of all sizes find the perfect label solution to match their brand. Paradigm Label has a great reputation as a customer-first organization, committed to delivering high quality products and fast service. They specialize in flexible packaging, pressure sensitive labels, and shrink sleeves. They take pride in being label experts, ready to help their customers solve unique label challenges.

"Paradigm Label further strengthens our West Coast presence and strengthens our ability to deliver the fastest lead-times in the industry. We are thrilled to have another location in California to support our growing customer base and excited to welcome another great team to our business," said Mark Pollard, CEO of Brook + Whittle.

"We are very excited to join the Brook + Whittle team," said Curtis Harton, founder of Paradigm Label. "We share very similar company cultures, focused on delivering value through exceptional customer service, print quality, product innovation and talented employees."

Brook + Whittle now employs more than 1,200 people across nine production facilities, to serve over 4,000 customers. We look forward to our future success as we integrate these two great companies.

Brook + Whittle is a leading North American manufacturer of premium prime label solutions with highly differentiated capabilities, entrusted by some of the most well-known brands. The company provides pressure-sensitive labels, shrink sleeves and flexible packaging, with a focus on sustainable solutions, complex decoration, and digital printing. With a heritage rooted in product development and comprehensive in-house manufacturing, the company draws on its wide variety of specialized printing expertise, including flexographic, rotogravure, and digital. Brook + Whittle operates nine production facilities across the US. To learn more about Brook + Whittle, visit www.brookandwhittle.com

