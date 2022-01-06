Buffalo Bills Name FanDuel Group As Official Mobile Sports Betting Partner

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Buffalo Bills and FanDuel Group announced a multi-year partnership, designating FanDuel as an official mobile sports betting partner of the Buffalo Bills.

In addition to the use of official Bills marks and logos, FanDuel will gain access to a range of media assets, including TV and radio spots to engage Bills fans and in-game signage and activations at Highmark Stadium.

FanDuel will also be the presenting sponsor of the Buffalo Bills-themed Podcast, Bills by the Numbers, hosted by Steve Tasker and Chris Brown, discussing team updates and key fantasy matchups.

"The Bills take pride in being a culture that is built on genuine connection with their fans, and we are absurdly fan-focused at FanDuel, making this a natural collaboration," said Mike Raffensperger, CMO of FanDuel Group. "As we prepare to bring America's #1 sportsbook to New York state, we will collaborate with the Bills to bring unique content and experiences to one of the most loyal fanbases in sports."

"FanDuel has built a strong reputation as a premier sports betting destination for sports fans," said Dan Misko, Pegula Sports & Entertainment Sr. Vice President of Business Development. "The ways they reach people through engaging and entertaining content is innovative and aligns with how we think about connecting with our fans. We're very excited for all this partnership will offer our valued fans throughout the state of New York as part of their gameday experience and look forward to working with FanDuel for many years to come."

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Stardust, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 50 states and over 12 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

About Pegula Sports & Entertainment

Pegula Sports & Entertainment (PSE) streamlines key business areas across all Pegula family-owned sports and entertainment properties including the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres, Buffalo Bandits, Rochester Americans, Rochester Knighthawks, LECOM Harborcenter and ADPRO Sports. PSE aims to be a leader in the sports and entertainment industry by bringing together the individual resources, capabilities and talents of each of its entities to create a cohesive and sustainable brand that together represents the Pegula family's interest. PSE's mission is to achieve long term success through teamwork while constantly striving for excellence and placing fans first in all that we do to ensure our brands create memorable experiences.

Media Contacts:

PSE Media Contact:

Don Heins

don.heins@psentertainment.com

FanDuel Media Contact:

Emily Bass

emily.bass@fanduel.com

View original content:

SOURCE FanDuel Group