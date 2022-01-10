Citizens of Other Nations Being Used to Disenfranchise New Yorkers, Charges FAIR

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), issued the following statement in response to New York City Mayor Eric Adams allowing a bill to become law that would permit citizens of other nations– including some illegal aliens – to vote in citywide elections:

"America was founded on the principle that sovereign people should determine their own destinies. Yesterday, the new mayor of our nation's largest city unequivocally rejected that founding principle by empowering citizens of other nations to determine the outcome of local elections.

"The right to vote is at the very core of the principle of self-determination and what it means to be a citizen. By allowing this extreme voting bill to become law, Mayor Eric Adams has taken the most damaging step in the Democratic Party's ongoing efforts to erase any distinction between American citizens, green card holders, guestworkers, and those here illegally.

"About 1.1 million votes were cast in the recent mayoral election. With the addition of some 800,000 foreign nationals to the voter rolls, they will almost certainly have an impact on the outcome of future elections. This number is sure to grow due to an increase in all forms of immigration under President Biden, as well as the fact that you only have to live in the city for 30 days to be eligible to vote.

"The actions of the City Council and new Mayor Eric Adams will harm all Americans in New York City, as citizens of other countries will decide how they are governed – which is the very antithesis of self-determination. We encourage New Yorkers to challenge this measure in court, as it violates the state's constitution and election law."

