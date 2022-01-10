New Chief Executive Officer appointed by Pomicell

JERUSALEM, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomicell, a revolutionary global AI SaaS platform for Medical research and personalized medicine, announces and welcomes Mr. Gabriel Shachor as CEO effective immediately.

Mr. Shachor has over 30 years experience in founding and leading technological ventures from concept through defining vision and strategy, building the team and organization finances through his extensive experience in technological product development, production, developing the new product markets with global sales worth millions of dollars. Mr. Shachor brings to the company outstanding entrepreneurial and management capabilities in both small and large-scale organizations, as well as a thorough understanding of technologies and excellent interpersonal relations, which motivate the team towards achieving objectives.

Mr. Shachor will lead the company in launching its flagship AI Saas Platform solution geared at assisting biomedical professionals to accelerate research and propel drug development discovery forward. In addition, Mr. Shachor will be leading the company into an investment Round A for next generation product development and go to market in multiple territories around the globe.

"I am delighted to be part of such an innovative and creative team. Pomicell is rapidly growing and heading towards becoming a global leader in advanced AI technology for biomedical research & personalized medicine," said Mr. Shachor. "I am looking forward to utilizing my experience to help project Pomicell forward and enable the company to meet future milestones for growth."



The Pomicell AI SaaS platform - POMI - is a revolutionary solution that enables researchers in the biomedical field to enhance R&D processes via a quick and easy, 3-clicks, Artificial Intelligence model creator. The company's mission is to provide advanced digital tools aimed at enhancing personalized medicine by helping physicians quickly accelerate research and better understand their patients. The core, AI-based capabilities offered by Pomicell's platform include automatic treatment-disease big data modeling, automatic mechanism of action hypothesis creation from literature and medical record enhanced mechanism of action deciphering.

Pomicell will be launching its flagship solution, POMI, in Q1 of 2022, worldwide. To find out more about Pomicell, visit www.pomicell.com

