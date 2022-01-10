Public Relations Global Network Kicks Off 30th Anniversary Year by Adding Three Agencies in the Middle East and Spain

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Public Relations Global Network (PRGN) announced today it has added three new agencies in the Middle East and Spain to its global network, enhancing its ability to serve clients throughout the world. The expansion marks the 30th anniversary of the global agency network, which plans to start new programs and initiatives to mark its special year in 2022.

The move raises the number of member agencies in the network to 52 and adds local PR and communications expertise at offices in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates; Tel Aviv, Israel; and Madrid, Spain.

PRGN's new Dubai-headquartered member agency is NettResults Middle East, a results-oriented PR and marketing company. Specializing in technology clients, NettResults' team of fully bilingual professionals serves clients in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries of United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Bahrain, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sultanate of Oman, State of Qatar and State of Kuwait.

Adding presence and local expertise in Israel is the Tel Aviv-based PR agency KAMIR. KAMIR is a strategy consulting firm which specializes in the management of complex stakeholder issues. From formulating the engagement strategy all the way through analysis, planning and stakeholder mapping to implementation, KAMIR offers a wide range of services to help clients achieve their goals.

In Spain, PRGN is now represented by PRGarage, a public relations firm based in Madrid. The company began as a technology focused B2B & B2C PR agency and has significantly expanded its staff and clientele.

"We are excited to welcome NettResults, KAMIR and PRGarage to the PRGN family of globally connected communications professionals. This is a great start for our 30th anniversary year our network plans to celebrate with new programs and initiatives," said Alexandra Diniță, President of PRGN and general manager of Free Communication in Bucharest, Romania. "All three agencies will help PRGN to better serve both local and international clients in these key markets. These new members extend and enhance PRGN's international coverage and add to the expertise and service capabilities of our network."

