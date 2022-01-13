JEOPARDY! AND LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS ANNOUNCE EXPLORE ALASKA SWEEPSTAKES

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JEOPARDY! and Lindblad Expeditions have teamed up again for an exciting viewer promotion: set to take place weekdays January 17-28, 2022, the JEOPARDY! Explore Alaska Sweepstakes will award 10 lucky winners and their guests an 8-day small ship adventure exploring Alaska's Coastal Wilderness.

Winners will discover iconic, wild Alaska on an expedition aboard one of Lindblad's 100-guest sister ships, National Geographic Quest or National Geographic Venture, accompanied by a team of naturalists, certified photo instructors, an undersea specialist and a wellness instructor.

Nimble expedition ships will take guests into a land of mist-shrouded fjords, tidewater glaciers, and islands teeming with wildlife, where the bears forage, bald eagles soar, and whales spectacularly breach. They'll Zodiac cruise amongst electric blue icebergs, kayak along the coast, witness calving glaciers in Glacier Bay National Park, and even explore the vibrant marine world through the lens of an undersea specialist.

To enter the JEOPARDY! Explore Alaska Sweepstakes, viewers are invited to tune-in to JEOPARDY! every weekday and enter the daily Final Jeopardy! category on the sweepstakes entry webpage here (which will be live on Monday). Then, they will be entered for a chance to win an expedition for two exploring authentic Alaskan coastal wilderness from the unique vantage of a small ship. Each winner and their guest will receive round-trip coach-class air transportation from the winner's closest major gateway airport, $1,000 US spending cash, as well as all shipboard accommodations, meals (excluding alcoholic beverages), and activities for travel valid in 2022 or 2023. Check local listings for JEOPARDY! show times and stations.

The promotion is an outgrowth of a 17-year collaborative relationship between JEOPARDY! and Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic to enlighten, engage, and excite viewers and travelers. Partners since 2005, Lindblad Expeditions' fleet has served as a platform to take the late Alex Trebek and the JEOPARDY! Clue Crew all over the world, resulting in hundreds of clues in some of the planet's wildest and most inspirational places including Antarctica, Galápagos, Baja & the Sea of Cortez, the high Arctic, Angkor Wat in Cambodia, the wild fjords of Southeast Alaska, and many more.

About Jeopardy!

JEOPARDY!, America's Favorite Quiz Show™, is in its 38th season in syndication. With a weekly audience over 20 million viewers,* JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television. The show has won a total of 42 Emmy® Awards, holds the Guinness World Records® title for the most Emmy® Awards won by a TV game show, and received a Peabody Award for "celebrating and rewarding knowledge." JEOPARDY! is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company; it is distributed domestically by CBS Media Ventures and internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, both units of ViacomCBS. For more information, please visit Jeopardy.com.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions is an expedition travel company that works in partnership with National Geographic on its ship-based voyages to inspire people to explore and care about the planet. The organizations work in tandem to produce innovative marine expedition programs and to promote conservation and sustainable tourism around the world. The partnership's educationally oriented voyages allow guests to interact with and learn from leading scientists, naturalists and researchers while discovering stunning natural environments, above and below the sea, through state-of-the-art exploration tools. As pioneers of global exploration, their collaboration in research, technology and conservation provides extraordinary travel experiences and disseminates geographic knowledge globally. For more information visit us at www.expeditions.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

