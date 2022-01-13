PlantX Life Inc. Announces Annual General Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - PlantX Life Inc. (the "Company" or "PlantX") (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) is pleased to announce that at the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") held on January 13, 2022, the shareholders elected Quinn Field-Dyte, Fred Leigh, Alexandra Hoffman, Ralph Moxness, Lorne Rapkin and Peter Simeon as directors of the Company.

The shareholders passed all other motions at the Meeting, including fixing the number of directors of the Company at six (6) and appointing MNP LLP as the new auditors of the company for the ensuing year.

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing, and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers, and most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle, and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

The Company website is http://investor.PlantX.com/.

