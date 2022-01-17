Chroma Acquisition of ESS for Further Expansion into Semiconductor Testing Market

TAOYUAN, Taiwan, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chroma ATE Inc. acquired 100 percent of the shares of Environmental Stress Systems, Inc. (ESS). The main product of ESS consists of thermal forcing systems that can reach temperatures ranging from -104°C to +175°C. This technology enables Chroma to grow their expertise on temperature control in semiconductor test equipment and meet the testing requirements of the wafer market for extremely low and high temperatures.

Driven by 5G, IoT (internet of things), IoV (internet of vehicles), and other emerging technologies, ESS has developed a cooling technology that reaches up to 1,500W and meet the high-power temperature control requirements for HPC (high-performance computing) and AI chips in advanced packaging processes. Research conducted by TrendForce indicates that the global satellite market could arrive at US$295 billion in 2022. Major countries around the world are deploying low Earth orbit satellites to propel the application of and integration between satellite and 5G communications. However, ensuring that the chips can still function normally in the extremely cold environment of space remains an important issue. ESS offers technology with high-power and extremely low-temperature cooling at the core, for simulating the harsh environment in space. In addition, biomedical test applications, such as RNA, DNA, vaccines, and drugs, require long-term storage of biological and pharmaceutical samples. ESS has rich experience in designing and manufacturing -86°C ultra-low temperature cold rooms for such environmentally controlled storage. This technology will also bring Chroma new business opportunities in the field of biomedical testing.

The acquisition of ESS provides Chroma with the chance to further expand into the market of semiconductor test applications, such as in aerospace, electric/self-driving vehicles, 5G, AIoT, and biomedical test equipment. Chroma expects that the opportunities resulting from this synergy will create a strong platform for future growth.

About Chroma ATE Inc.

Founded in 1984, Chroma ATE Inc. is a world-leading supplier of precision test and measurement instrumentation, automated test systems, intelligent manufacturing systems, and test & automation turnkey solutions marketed globally under the brand name "Chroma". Chroma has branch offices in Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, China, and Southeast Asia chartered to deliver innovative technologies with high value-added service to satisfy our global customers' demands.

About Environmental Stress Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1989, ESS is a supplier of thermal platforms, space simulation thermal chambers, cascade condensers, and liquid recirculating chillers, which adopt high-power cryogenic cooling to support emerging applications.

