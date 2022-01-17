SAS shares virtual NRF22 stage with Ulta Beauty, Sleep Number, Waitrose, Coppel and C.H. Robinson

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NRF 111th Annual Convention and EXPO -- The bustle of the holidays is over, and that means it's time for the world's retailers to gather for the National Retail Federation's annual conference and trade show. Analytics leader SAS is among the many technology companies participating in this year's event virtually starting at 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

"Analyzing data to make better decisions is the name of the game with the challenges we face today." - Dan Mitchell , SAS

"Analyzing data to make better decisions is the name of the game with the challenges we face today," said Dan Mitchell, Global Director of Retail and CPG at SAS. "We're looking forward to having meaningful discussions about connected supply chain analytics, intelligent demand planning, customer intelligence and more with old friends and new throughout the NRF season."

There are a variety of ways for you to engage with SAS during NRF22, and you can gain access to all content and presentations using this registration site, NRF 2022 | SAS.

You can also schedule an appointment to visit SAS retail experts virtually during NRF22.

On-demand from your sofa: Hear about first-hand analytics success, see solution demonstrations

Customers and partners will share their stories during NRF22 starting at noon Eastern on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

C.H. Robinson – Chris O'Brien , Chief Commercial Officer, and Aaron Gomez , Supply Chain Process Architect – "Connected Demand Planning and Transportation for Supply Chain Resilience."

Coppel – David Benabib , Head of CRM – "Why Coppel Chose SAS Customer Intelligence 360 as Its Core."

Sleep Number – Katy Campbell , Senior Manager of Analytics Delivery – "Sleep Number Enterprise Analytics: Fueling a Data-Driven Culture."

Ulta Beauty – Kelly Mahoney , Vice President of Member Marketing – "Amplifying Data and Analytics to Scale: Ulta Beauty's Personalization Vision."

Ulta Beauty – Melissa Bercheid, Senior Director, Member Marketing and Technology – "Delivering a Personalized Guest Experience with SAS."

Waitrose – Jon Mayes , Partner and IT Development and Operations Manager – "Insights into Grocery Trading in the UK."

SAS solution demonstrations

Learn more about the SAS Cloud for Intelligent Planning with our on-demand demonstration. Test drive how you can predict and plan consumer demand with SAS through a free 14-day trial.

You can also check out SAS' work as part of the Microsoft Cloud for Retail, and see demonstrations of SAS® CI360, SAS® Visual Analytics, SAS retail solutions for IT organizations, merchandising analytics solutions, end-to-end supply chain optimization, and inventory precision with SAS® Size Optimization.

SAS supports NRF Foundation Gala and Scholarship

Richard Widdowson, Vice President of Global and Retail Solutions at SAS, and NRF Foundation board member, will announce the winner of the highest honor the NRF Foundation awards: the next generation scholarship award. Given to one student, this top award is $25,000 and recognizes an emerging leader in retail. The winner will be announced in April.

Follow SAS on Twitter at @SASsoftware and @SASRetail. Follow NRF 2022 news at #NRF2022.

About SAS

