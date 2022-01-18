ANDIS® COMPANY DEBUTS BARBER-THEMED MURAL IN ATLANTA TO BRIGHTEN COMMUNITY

STURTEVANT, Wis., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andis® Company, the leading barbering, styling, and animal grooming tools brand, celebrates its centennial year with the debut of a barber-themed mural in the trendy Little Five Points neighborhood in Atlanta, Georgia. The 11ft x 30ft sized, hand-painted mural pays homage to the brand's heritage with its iconic Gold Master Cordless Clipper on full display and embraces the brand's new positioning with its new tagline. The barbering scene, organic shapes, and bold colors in Andis® Company's brand palette encourage locals to be inspired to create their way. This mural, the first implementation of the Andis® Brighter Community series, expected in major cities throughout 2022, is part of the brand's strategy to employ unique visual storytelling that highlights those at the center of their business – creators.

Andis' 'Create Your Way' Atlanta Mural

"The Andis® Company believes creativity makes the world a better place and we are thrilled to bring that spirit to Atlanta with this inspirational mural. We always put our customers at the forefront in all we do so it was a natural decision to ensure that each element of the mural centers and celebrates the vibrancy of those creators, especially barbers. We have such a strong community here in the Big Peach and we are excited about giving residents a burst of color and inspiration in these times," said Angie Vlasaty Peterson, the company's Vice President of Marketing. "The mural has been months in the making, and we are happy to share it with Atlanta during our centennial year. We hope that residents come and experience it in person. We want them to see themselves represented and sincerely hope that it inspires and encourages them to go on creating their own works of art, in the barbershop or salon and beyond."

"Our customer is our priority, and our community is crucial," added Vlasaty Peterson. "We view these murals as a natural part of Andis® Company's reimagined end-to-end experience. Atlanta is already beautiful, but we wanted to give back to our customers, to connect with them in non-traditional, unexpected ways and really live our core values as a brand. We are 100% about championing the creative spirit and encouraging creative thinking and expression." The mural was designed and hand-painted by the team at Mural Art & Consulting, partnering with Overall Murals, who work with clients like Andis® Company to bring their artistic vision to life.

The Andis® Company mural is on display in the heart of Atlanta's Little Five Points neighborhood in the Gregory L. Davis pedestrian plaza, located on Moreland Ave. at Seminole Ave., now through February 27, 2022.

About Andis® Company

Andis® Company is a fourth-generation, family-led business and a market leader in barbering, styling and animal grooming founded in 1922. Its industry-leading clippers, trimmers and styling accessories are used by both professionals and DIYers across the globe. The #1 preferred brand for textured hair, Andis remains committed to leading the category while ensuring quality, durability and innovation. Andis believes that creativity makes the world a better place and takes pride in developing tools and educational resources that help everyone create their way. To find a local distributor or retailer, call 800-558-9441 or visit www.andis.com.

