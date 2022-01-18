CITING STRENGTH, PARTNERS CRACKERS RESTRUCTURES DEBT FOR SUSTAINED FUTURE SUCCESS

DES MOINES, Wash., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PARTNERS Crackers, A Tasteful Choice Company, today filed for voluntary Chapter 11 protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Washington to restructure its secured financial obligations.

With record sales in 2020 and 2021, and continued growth expected in 2022 and beyond, PARTNERS leadership took this opportunity to strengthen the company's long-term sustainability.

"This restructuring is possible because of our company's financial strength, our outstanding team and our loyal customers," said Cara Figgins, President of PARTNERS. "We are proud and grateful that PARTNERS is thriving despite the challenges our industry has faced during the COVID-19 pandemic."

With a new expanded facility producing about 11 million crackers a day, nearly 100 employees, four brands, and a wide variety of products and flavors sold worldwide, PARTNERS is stronger than ever.

PARTNERS' leadership assured all employees, customers and vendors that business operations will continue as usual.

"As a second-generation family-owned business, we care deeply about our people, our community and our product," said Greg Maestretti, COO of PARTNERS. "We are grateful for the support and partnership that is the foundation of our continued success."

