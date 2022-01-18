News Leaders Call For Vigorous Investigation Into Death of Mexican Journalist

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by Jen Judson, President of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the death of Mexican photojournalist Margarito Martinez Esquivel in Tijuana, Monday.

"We call on the Mexican government to do all in its power to bring to justice those who killed photojournalist Margarito Martinez Esquivel outside his home in Tijuana. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, Mexico is one of the most dangerous places for journalists to work outside of a war zone. The government of Mexico must increase its capacity to protect journalists in this dangerous climate. We look forward to the results of a complete and swift investigation in this case. According to reports, Martinez received death threats on social media about one month ago. He reported those, and before he was killed, he was seeking protection from the Mexican government program: The Federal Protection Mechanism for Human Rights Defenders and Journalists. We call on the Mexican government to review and improve their processes in this area."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the United States and around the world.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute, the Club's non-profit affiliate, promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire civic engagement.

