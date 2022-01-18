LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) expands the company's leadership as a responsible lottery company by achieving the World Lottery Association's Responsible Gaming Framework Certificate of Alignment for its worldwide operations spanning five continents. WLA awarded the prestigious certification following an extensive process auditing Scientific Games' continued improvement to responsible gaming practices across its global lottery operations for both retail and digital products and services. The audit was conducted by an independent, international panel with expertise in corporate social responsibility.

Scientific Games Globalizes Leadership in Responsible Gaming with World Lottery Association Certification

"In the global lottery industry, Scientific Games has truly established its leadership role in responsible gaming," said Mélissa Azam, Senior Corporate Social Responsibility Manager, World Lottery Association. "The company's Healthy Play program, which provides lotteries with real tools to support their own responsible gaming programs, demonstrates Scientific Games integration of the WLA Responsible Gaming Principles throughout the organization, and its investment in the future of the lottery industry. WLA is proud to support Scientific Games' Global Responsible Gaming Certification and congratulates the company on its longstanding and continued commitment to responsible gaming."

In 2020, Scientific Games increased its support of lotteries' responsible gaming efforts with the Healthy Play program, an initiative to promote healthy enjoyment of games through player education. Scientific Games launched the global effort by creating Lottery employee responsible gaming training, customized in content and multiple languages to ensure companywide awareness and understanding of healthy, responsible lottery play.

"Scientific Games was already living the principles of responsible gaming," said Peter Truesdale, Director of Corporate Citizenship, which conducted the audit for WLA. "There is a collaborative effort across multi-functional teams at the company to continually learn and to demonstrate thought leadership on the evolving topic of responsible gaming in the global lottery industry."

The company also created the Healthy Play Guide, a digital magazine available to lotteries that outlines the Healthy Play program and responsible gaming tools. Next up in 2022 is a Healthy Play website, customizable for individual lotteries, and accessible by lottery stakeholders through a QR code.

"Scientific Games is honored to receive WLA's Responsible Gaming Certification, which recognizes our ongoing commitment to Healthy Play across our global lottery organization," said Carla Schaefer, VP of Responsible Gaming for Scientific Games Lottery. "We want to give our lottery customers tools and best practices to help them market their products in healthy and responsible ways. Our Healthy Play program helps lotteries educate their players, establish trust and increase lottery literacy."

In 2012, WLA invited Scientific Games experts to help develop an initial responsible gaming framework. The company was among the first in the world to achieve WLA certification as a responsible gaming supplier at its European instant game operations in 2015, earning multiple re-certifications over the years and expanding across all products. The supplier certification framework includes research, employee programs, product and service development, remote gaming channels, advertising and marketing communications, client awareness, stakeholder engagement, and reporting.

Scientific Games is a global lottery company and trusted provider of games, technology and services to 130 lotteries in 50 countries. For more information, visit www.scientificgames.com/lottery or follow on LinkedIn.

