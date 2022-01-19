5WPR Announces Expansion of Dedicated Alcohol and Spirits PR Division

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the expansion of their dedicated alcohol and spirits PR division. Category experience spans specific brands and products, sales channels (retailers to emerging alcohol e-commerce), delivery, to industry apps and more.

In 2021, 5WPR's Food and Beverage practice was named among the top 15 in the U.S. for the fifth year in a row by O'Dwyer's, a leading public relations industry publication.

"The past two years have shifted how consumers drink and shop for their libations of choice, meaning brands in this space have to reinvent their previous tried and true strategies," said 5WPR Consumer President, Dara A. Busch. "We're proud to have taken the lead on this shifting landscape alongside our clients, and look forward to expanding our specialty practice allowing us to better apply and showcase our expertise."

In 2021, the team received a Silver Stevie® Award in the PR Campaign of the Year – Brand/Reputation Management category for their work with client Acker Wines, and a Bronze Stevie® Award in the PR Campaign of the Year – Food & Beverage Category for their work with client Big Cork Vineyards.

5W PR understands the competitive environment in the alcohol and spirit industry and has developed tried and true strategies for hyper-targeting their clients' core demographic. From facilitating the launch of new products, to developing long-term creative strategies that ensure maximum media coverage, 5W's experience in the food and beverage arena gets clients the results they are looking for.

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

