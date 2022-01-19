Berylls Strategy Advisors Describes Fact-Based Approach to Choosing Suppliers

DETROIT, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carmakers have never faced more uncertainty. Choosing the right suppliers is vital to develop new technologies and keep up with short-term pressures, like economic downturn and semiconductor shortages, as well as the long-term transformation of electric, autonomous, and shared vehicles. Berylls Strategy Advisors, a global management consulting firm fully focused on the automobility industry, today issued a thought leadership paper, "Supplier Selection in Unstable Times." The paper describes a fact-based approach to choosing the right suppliers, which can substantially reduce an OEM's financial and reputational risk – potentially saving millions.

The dimensions of a data analytics-driven supplier assessment include:

Technical concept and product characteristics

Development, testing and industrialization of plans

Manufacturing capabilities and supply chain

Commercial offer

Company profile and product history

Project approach and team capabilities

"Unfortunately, supplier selection is often done with minimal assessment, based on long-standing relationships or a 'gut feeling.' A fact-based approach helps OEMs identify suppliers with a much better cost-to-performance ratio, likely avoiding hidden costs due to substandard quality or missed timing," said Martin French, Berylls U.S. managing director.

The benefits of using a data analytics-driven assessment to choose a supplier include:

Timing: ensure critical milestones are met from early testing to full production

Quality: ensure all quality gates are achieved and customer expectations are met

Cost: avoid unforeseen costs and maintain budgets

This is the second in a three-part series on operations excellence that Berylls is issuing to address the biggest hurdles facing the automotive industry in 2022. To download the paper, visit https://bit.ly/3FFY8UP or contact Berylls U.S. at martin.french@berylls.com.

