Boliden: Nickel production in Harjavalta resumed

BOLIDEN, Sweden, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickel production in Harjavalta has now been resumed. Production will be ramped-up to the annual feed capacity of 370 ktonnes. The production stoppage occurred due to a slag explosion on the 24th of December 2021. No person was injured.
