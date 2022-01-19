BRIGGS & STRATTON GIVES SNAPPER A BRAND REFRESH

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Snapper®, a brand of Briggs & Stratton, is starting the new year with a refreshed look, a new website and the return of Sam the Snapper, the brand's original icon.

Snapper®, a brand of Briggs & Stratton, is starting the new year with a refreshed look, a new website and the return of Sam the Snapper, the brand’s original icon.

The legendary brand, which celebrated 70 years in 2021, is building on seven decades of crafting easy-to-use equipment and opportunities for families to create memories and landscapers to build their businesses. The new look leans into that heritage as Snapper continues to attract the next generation of users.

The refreshed brand evokes a nostalgia with a simpler logo, a hint of humor in the brand's content and ads and images that take you back to the pride you felt the first time you mowed your first lawn.

"We hear time and again from our customers that their first experience mowing a lawn was with a Snapper. The connection with their parents or grandparents in that moment, and the sense of accomplishment sticks with them," said Christin Wam, Director of Marketing, Briggs & Stratton's Turf & Consumer Products Group. "We wanted the new look of the brand to honor the connection so many people have with Snapper and the memories that the brand brings to mind."

A cast iron turtle head ornament appeared on some of the earliest "Snappin' Turtle" mowers back in the 1950s. That association with the brand eventually led to Sam the Snapper as an icon for Snapper mowers. Like the brand, Sam has evolved over the years and was most recently used in 2009 before making his return as part of the current brand refresh.

Like the brand, the Snapper line of products has evolved over the years and now includes zero turn mowers and tractors as well as walk mowers, a full suite of 82V battery operated tools and a line of turf care products specifically for landscape profssionals.

In addition to the new logo and website, (www.snapper.com) the brand has launched an Instagram page (@snappermowers) to further its engagement with its loyal customers.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion battery, standby generator, energy storage system, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, SimpliPhi®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in more than 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com.

The legendary brand celebrated 70 years in 2021.

Sam the Snapper is an icon for Snapper mowers and is making his return as part of the current brand refresh.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/Briggs & Stratton Corporation)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton