The integrated solution provides business and government users an efficient option for reliable high quality PTT communication over the US broadband carrier networks

ESChat and Siyata partner to bring broadband IoT Radio Push-to-Talk (PTT) service to the US markets The integrated solution provides business and government users an efficient option for reliable high quality PTT communication over the US broadband carrier networks

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ESChat today announced the availability of an integrated IoT Radio solution in partnership with Siyata Mobile. The integrated Siyata SD-7 solution operates within the ESChat ecosystem and can communicate with other SD-7 devices, as well as with all other existing elements of the ESChat ecosystem including Android and iOS smartphones & tablets, Land Mobile (LMR) Radios, Dispatch and CAD Consoles, and Logging Recorder solutions.

ESChat is a FirstNet Certified™ solution that is used throughout numerous markets, including public safety, transportation, education, utilities and logistics. The Siyata SD-7 is a FirstNet Approved IoT Radio that leverages a Qualcomm chipset and has been certified for use on the AT&T and Verizon networks. It is expected to receive certification from T-Mobile within the coming months.

The integrated solution provides a walkie-talkie experience with global reach. The SD-7 operates on wireless carriers and WiFi and along with the ESChat application, provides an easy-to-use PTT experience with excellent voice quality. The SD-7 is a ruggedized device with a 2-line OLED display, PTT button, SOS key, volume rockers and a speaker loud enough to operate in the most challenging environments. It is LTE, WiFi, and Bluetooth-enabled and uses the Android operating system.

As an Internet of Things (IoT) device, the SD-7 requires a minimal data plan for monthly PTT service. Typical PTT users require approximately 0.6GB of data per month.

About ESChat:

ESChat (www.eschat.com) is the leading solution for carrier independent secure broadband Push-to-Talk (PTT) services. ESChat is a FirstNet Certified™ solution and is also approved by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) for U.S. military operational use. ESChat operates on and across all wireless carriers, providing intercarrier interoperability. ESChat supports Quality of Service (QoS), Radio Access Network (RAN) Priority, and Preemption enhancements available to FirstNet subscribers, as well as QoS and RAN priority enhancements on the Verizon Wireless and AT&T commercial networks. In North America, ESChat is the primary PTT offering by T-Mobile and TELUS.

ESChat includes AES-256 encrypted PTT voice and multimedia messaging. ESChat also provides live and historical (bread crumb) tracking and mapping. Used by all branches of the U.S. Military, as well as federal, state and local public safety agencies, ESChat is able to operate over and across any wireless network, including all commercial carriers, private 3G/4G/5G networks and WiFi. ESChat supports standards-based interoperability with LMR radio networks, including P25 via the native Inter RF Subsystem Interface ("ISSI") protocol and DMR via the native Inter Application Interface Specification ("AIS") protocol. ESChat also supports interoperability via RoIP to all LMR radio networks, regardless of radio technology or operating frequency band.

View original content:

SOURCE ESChat