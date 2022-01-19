Hedgeye Disrupts Financial Media With Launch of Live, Pre-Market Analyst Show

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedgeye Risk Management, a leading independent provider of investment research and online financial media firm, announced today the official launch of its second live show—"The Call @ Hedgeye" now available on HedgeyeTV.

"The Call" gives subscribers live, online access to the firm's morning analyst research call at 7:45am ET. Investors are able to watch Hedgeye's 40+ research analysts discuss their favorite long and short investing ideas with Hedgeye Founder & CEO Keith McCullough. It ends at 8:45am ET, fifteen minutes before the start of the firm's flagship live broadcast—"The Macro Show."

"This is a game changer," explains McCullough. "What we're doing is giving investors the ability to look deep inside the decision-making process of a world class hedge fund. We're the only firm delivering this level of access to a premier research team's actionable ideas, data and insights in real-time before the market opens."

During "The Call," analysts covering over a dozen sectors discuss their top ideas, key market developments, and provide detailed, data driven intelligence on their respective sector. Until now, subscribers had to wait to access a recorded audio version of the morning research call after the market opened at 9:30am ET.

With the decision to go live at 7:45am, subscribers are now able to watch the discussions between various analysts and McCullough and make decisions before the opening bell.

"We are revolutionizing financial media," said Hedgeye President Michael Blum. "Hedgeye is the only content producer going live directly to institutional and individual investors. If CNBC is the 'Blockbuster of Wall Street,' we're Netflix. Our analyst team generates valuable proprietary content which we distribute directly to both Institutional and Individual investors alike."

Subscribers to "The Call" have daily access to Hedgeye's veteran analysts, many of whom have considerable buyside experience working at some of the world's top hedge funds and investing research firms.

"There is no industry in America more vulnerable, more ripe for disruption than old Wall Street and its conflicted legacy media," McCullough added. "I spent a number of years on platforms like CNBC, and was blown away by the conflicts of interest, focus on narratives and lack of any real understanding."

"We're changing all that. There's a better way. Our goal is to deliver hedge fund-quality research to all investors and that's what "The Call" is all about."

ABOUT HEDGEYE RISK MANAGEMENT

Hedgeye Risk Management is an independent investment research and online financial media firm. Focused exclusively on generating and delivering investment ideas in a proven buy-side process, the firm combines quantitative, bottom-up and macro analysis with an emphasis on timing.

The Hedgeye team features some of the world's most regarded research analysts covering Macro, Financials, Healthcare, Retail, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure (GLL), Restaurants, Industrials, Consumer Staples, Cannabis, Communications, China, Housing, Materials, Technology, REITs, and Washington policy analysis.

