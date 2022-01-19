MUSIC-MINDED CREATIVE AGENCY MORSEKODE CELEBRATES 20 YEARS IN BUSINESS BY SHARING THE TOP 20 SONGS THAT HAVE INSPIRED ITS TEAM

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2022 marks the 20-year anniversary of Morsekode, a Minneapolis-based creative agency offering strategic marketing, branding, content, and communications services. While the agency's client roster represents industries from healthcare to engineering, Morsekode's use of music to connect with clients and engage employees has become core to its culture and reputation. To celebrate the agency's anniversary and honor the role music has played in its success, Morsekode employees chose 20 songs that have inspired the agency's work over the past 20 years.

The top five songs include:

"Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey, because the song is an anthem of hope and positivity

"With a Little Help from My Friends " by Joe Cocker , as everything is easier when done together

"Born to be Wild" by Steppenwolf, since it inspires out-of-the-box thinking and creativity

"Feels Like the First Time" by Foreigner encourages the pursuit of fresh, new ideas

"Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor, as the song reminds us to carry on through any challenge

Morsekode founder and CEO Mark Morse started the agency in 2002 and quickly learned that his background in music could be used to connect clients to the emotive drivers within branding and communications. Morse stated, "Since we started in 2002, we've used music to get our clients into something we call a 'brand groove.' A customized strategy that makes their brand and its intentions come to life. I could not be prouder of those brand groove partnerships and the emotive experiences we've created over the years. To see it all reflected in a song list was a fitting way to celebrate our growth journey."

Morsekode client Jacquie Urquia, 3M global marketing communications leader said, "We have worked with Morsekode in a variety of capacities, including to evolve our brand with the customer always in mind. Together, we've been able to help our customers navigate the breadth of 3M's product offering and have appreciated Morsekode's work to identify solutions to a variety of challenges."

Morsekode recently received four Telly awards for its video work, including a gold award for a campaign on behalf of the Positive Coaching Alliance. The international Telly awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens and highlighted the campaign's goal to promote positive behavior from parents at sporting events.

To see the full list of 20 inspiring songs and to learn more about Morsekode, visit Morsekode.com.

ABOUT

Morsekode is a Minneapolis-based creative agency offering creative and strategic services for brands of all shapes and sizes. Morsekode's team of strategists, designers, content creators and web developers is committed to composing solutions that help clients achieve their communication goals in a smart, compelling way. For more information, visit morsekode.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

