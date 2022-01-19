Robert Half Names Paul Flaharty Executive Director for Marketing and Creative Practice Group

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Flaharty, a 16-year veteran of talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half, has been promoted to executive director, overseeing the company's marketing and creative practice group. In this role, he will lead operational strategy for the placement of creative, digital, marketing, advertising and public relations talent to companies across the globe.

Paul Flaharty, executive director for Robert Half's marketing and creative practice group

Since joining Robert Half, Flaharty has held several leadership roles with the company, most recently serving as district president for the technology, marketing and creative practice groups in the western United States. During his tenure, Flaharty has achieved companywide recognition for outstanding leadership and production, and for his contributions to business transformation.

"In this world of remote work, companies can now access the creative talent they need from anywhere, allowing them to stay competitive and innovative in their approach to customer engagement," said Paul F. Gentzkow, president and CEO of talent solutions at Robert Half. "I am thrilled to have Paul in this role, and I know that through his leadership and industry expertise, we will take our business in this space to new heights."

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract, temporary and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.com and download our award-winning mobile app.

