State Industrial Products Introduces New State® Custom Wipes™ NEW SYSTEM FOR CREATING ON-DEMAND WIPES FOR A VARIETY OF APPLICATIONS FOR PENNIES PER WIPE

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- State Industrial Products, a leading chemical manufacturer and distributor of disinfectants and other products that help customers enhance building environments and improve equipment productivity has launched State Custom Wipes, a completely customizable wipe system that allows users to create durable, cleaning, degreasing and disinfecting wipes using their favorite State products on demand.

Custom Wipes

Custom Wipes system that allows users to create on-demand cleaning, degreasing and disinfecting wipes.

"Throughout the pandemic, we've seen a surge in demand for wipes of all types across industries" Seth Uhrman, CEO, said. "These customizable, on-demand wipes are a game-changer that solves a huge gap that we saw in the marketplace with disinfecting wipes."

Using most of the State products already used and loved, customers can create ready-to-use wipes whenever needed. It is offered in small, 50-wipe canisters for areas like housekeeping carts, or large, 150-wipe canisters for full facility use. These durable wipes offer time and cost savings because they can cover more surfaces with one wipe and will not break apart while cleaning like other wipes. This system is the perfect complement to our One Solution™ Dilution System, a dilution system that utilizes concentrated chemicals for safe and proper mixing and per-use cost savings. Our One Solution offers an extensive variety of products, from cleaners to sanitizers to disinfectants and more.

"Our Science and Innovation team is constantly researching and developing new products and systems to provide our customers with high performance and quality," Rebecca Korwin, Executive Vice President of Science and Innovation, said. "This gives our customers another easy-to-use application of our chemicals that encompasses our product lines. This wipe can be turned into a cleaning or disinfecting wipe whenever needed."

About Us

State Industrial Products has helped customers "Care for Work Environments"® since 1911. The family-owned company has been developing high-performing products and state-of-the-art dispensing equipment for over 110 years. From market-leading drain maintenance and air care programs to innovative cleaning systems, maintenance supplies, and auxiliary programs, State Industrial Products offers facility management benefits that are second to none. No matter where you go in the United States, Canada, or Puerto Rico, you will find State products hard at work in every industry imaginable.

For more information on State Industrial Products, visit stateindustrial.com or call 866-747-2229.

Press Contact:

Tara Christopher

Senior Products and Services Marketing Manager

5915 Landerbrook Drive, Mayfield Heights, OH 44278

(440) 544-5565 │ tchristopher@stateindustrial.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE State Industrial Products Corporation