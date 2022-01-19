Thirty-Three Threads Announces the Acquisition of Vooray

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty Three Threads, innovative leader of activewear brands TAVI, ToeSox and Base 33, is announcing the acquisition of Vooray International, known for its versatile duffels, backpacks, totes and accessories. The move to buy Vooray was inspired by Thirty-Three Threads' overarching goal to be a meaningful part of the consumer's active lifestyle.

"Thirty Three Threads continues its expansion across the activewear category with the purchase of Vooray, a brand that complements our existing portfolio while adding a new category that directly enhances our product offering," shared CEO of Thirty Three Threads, Barry Buchholtz. "Vooray is a premium brand that reaches the same consumer and produces gear that focuses on performance and design. The synergies and substantial growth opportunities were clear from the beginning of our conversations with the Vooray team."

"Our goal in creating the Vooray brand was to position it as the leading bag brand in the activewear space. Now with the acquisition by Thirty Three Threads, we are excited to see our reach expand and grow as the two companies integrate teams and systems, while tapping into the wholesale market for the first time," stated Vooray CEO Dan Rigby.

TAVI, ToeSox and Base 33 were recently consolidated under the direct to consumer umbrella website of TaviActive.com and a new B2B portal which streamlines purchasing and messaging for consumers. The company remains true to its original mission to empower and inspire movement, producing performance activewear that supports these goals both in and out of the workout studio. Adding a category from a highly recognized brand with a similar ethos provides the customer with a seamless one-stop shopping experience.

Thirty Three Threads, Inc, is a San Diego based luxury performance lifestyle company that designs, produces, and distributes branded, co-branded, and private label apparel, socks and bags for fitness-minded people worldwide. The Company's brands represent a lifestyle for people who are inspired by a passion for fitness and personal improvement, whether in the studio, running, training, or anyway you choose to sweat. The brands: TAVI, ToeSox, BASE 33 and Vooray have authentic roots and heritage in barefoot fitness such as yoga, barre, and Pilates. The Company's products are sold in more than 7,000 doors in 65 countries. For additional information, please visit the corporate website at www.thirtythreethreads.com or the brand websites at www.toesox.com , www.base-33.com , www.taviactive.com , www.vooray.com.

