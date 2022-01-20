M&T BANK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the full year and quarter ended December 31, 2021.

GAAP Results of Operations.  Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $3.37 in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $3.52 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.69 in the third quarter of 2021. GAAP-basis net income was $458 million in the recent quarter, $471 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $495 million in the third 2021 quarter. GAAP-basis net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity was 1.15% and 10.91%, respectively, compared with 1.30% and 12.07%, respectively, in the similar 2020 period and 1.28% and 12.16%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021. Included in noninterest expenses in the recent quarter were merger-related expenses associated with M&T's proposed acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. of $21 million ($16 million after-tax effect, or $.12 of diluted earnings per common share), compared with $9 million ($7 million after-tax effect, or $.05 of diluted earnings per common share) in the third quarter of 2021. There were no merger-related expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Darren J. King, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented on M&T's results, "Despite last year's challenging environment, M&T realized significant increases in both diluted earnings per share and net income. These results reflect our prudent credit underwriting, improved economic conditions and growth in noninterest income. Our capital position remains very strong. During the year we saw our Common Equity Tier 1 ratio increase to 11.4% from 10.0% at the end of 2020. Looking forward, we stand ready to complete our acquisition of People's United and to strategically deploy our excess liquidity and capital as we manage through a likely period of rising interest rates and elevated inflation."

Earnings Highlights





































Change 4Q21 vs.


($ in millions, except per share data)


4Q21



4Q20



3Q21



4Q20



3Q21























Net income


$

458



$

471



$

495




-3

%



-8

%

Net income available to common shareholders  ̶  diluted


$

434



$

452



$

476




-4

%



-9

%

Diluted earnings per common share


$

3.37



$

3.52



$

3.69




-4

%



-9

%

Annualized return on average assets



1.15

%



1.30

%



1.28

%









Annualized return on average common equity



10.91

%



12.07

%



12.16

%









For the year ended December 31, 2021 diluted earnings per common share were $13.80, up 39% from $9.94 in 2020. GAAP-basis net income in 2021 totaled $1.86 billion, improved significantly from $1.35 billion in 2020. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity, GAAP-basis net income in 2021 was 1.22% and 11.54%, respectively, and 1.00% and 8.72%, respectively, in 2020. Merger-related expenses in 2021 were $44 million ($34 million after-tax effect, or $.25 of diluted earnings per common share). There were no merger-related expenses in 2020.

Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations.  M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature. The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $3.50 in the final quarter of 2021, compared with $3.54 in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $3.76 in the third quarter of 2021. Net operating income aggregated $475 million in the recent quarter, $473 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $504 million in 2021's third quarter. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 1.23% and 15.98%, respectively, 1.35% and 17.53%, respectively, in the similar quarter of 2020 and 1.34% and 17.54%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021.
Diluted net operating earnings per common share for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 were $14.11 and $10.02, respectively. Net operating income in 2021 was $1.90 billion, compared with $1.36 billion in 2020. Net operating income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity was 1.28% and 16.80%, respectively, in 2021 and 1.04% and 12.79%, respectively, in 2020.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income.  Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $937 million in the recent quarter, down from $993 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $971 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease compared with the earlier quarters reflects lower outstanding average loan balances and a reduced net interest margin. Average loans outstanding and the net interest margin were $93.3 billion and 2.58%, respectively, in the recent quarter, compared with $98.7 billion and 3.00%, respectively, in the year earlier quarter and $95.3 billion and 2.74%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021. Outstanding loans under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") averaged $1.65 billion in 2021's fourth quarter, compared with $6.18 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $3.26 billion in the third quarter of 2021. Interest income from PPP loans, including recognition of fees associated with repaid loans, was $41 million in the recent quarter, compared with $73 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $71 million in the third quarter of 2021. Taxable equivalent net interest income for the full year of 2021 was $3.84 billion and in 2020 was $3.88 billion. Average loans outstanding were $96.6 billion in each of 2021 and 2020, but the net interest margin declined to 2.76% in 2021 from 3.16% in 2020.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income





































Change 4Q21 vs.


($ in millions)


4Q21



4Q20



3Q21



4Q20



3Q21























Average earning assets


$

144,420



$

131,916



$

140,420




9

%



3

%

Net interest income  ̶  taxable-equivalent


$

937



$

993



$

971




-6

%



-3

%

Net interest margin



2.58

%



3.00

%



2.74

%









Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality.  Reflecting improvements in economic conditions and the credit environment, recaptures of the provision for credit losses of $15 million and $20 million were recorded in the fourth and third quarters of 2021, respectively, compared with a provision of $75 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. A recapture of $75 million was recorded for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared with $800 million of provision for credit losses in 2020. Net loan charge-offs were $31 million during the recent quarter, compared with $97 million in the final quarter of 2020 and $40 million in the third quarter of 2021. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .13% and .39% in the fourth quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively, and .17% in the third quarter of 2021. Net loan charge-offs during all of 2021 and 2020 aggregated $192 million and $247 million, respectively, representing .20% and .26%, respectively, of average loans outstanding.

Loans classified as nonaccrual totaled $2.06 billion at December 31, 2021, up from $1.89 billion at December 31, 2020, but down from $2.24 billion at September 30, 2021. As a percentage of loans outstanding, nonaccrual loans were 2.22%, 1.92% and 2.40% at December 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $24 million at December 31, 2021, $35 million a year earlier and $25 million at September 30, 2021.

Allowance for Credit Losses.  M&T regularly performs comprehensive analyses of its loan portfolios for purposes of assessing the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those analyses, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.47 billion or 1.58% of loans outstanding at December 31, 2021, compared with $1.74 billion or 1.76% at December 31, 2020 and $1.52 billion or 1.62% at September 30, 2021. The allowance at December 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2021 represented 1.60%, 1.86%, and 1.66%, respectively, of total loans on those dates, excluding outstanding balances of PPP loans.

Asset Quality Metrics
















Change 4Q21 vs.


($ in millions)


4Q21



4Q20



3Q21



4Q20



3Q21























At end of quarter





















Nonaccrual loans


$

2,060



$

1,893



$

2,242




9

%



-8

%

Real estate and other foreclosed assets


$

24



$

35



$

25




-31

%



-4

%

Total nonperforming assets


$

2,084



$

1,928



$

2,267




8

%



-8

%

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)


$

963



$

859



$

1,026




12

%



-6

%

Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding



2.22

%



1.92

%



2.40

%






























Allowance for credit losses


$

1,469



$

1,736



$

1,515




-15

%



-3

%

Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding



1.58

%



1.76

%



1.62

%






























For the period





















Provision for credit losses


$

(15)



$

75



$

(20)




-120

%



-25

%

Net charge-offs


$

31



$

97



$

40




-68

%



-23

%

Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)



.13

%



.39

%



.17

%





























(1)         Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

Noninterest Income and Expense.  Noninterest income was $579 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $551 million in the year-earlier quarter and $569 million in the third quarter of 2021. As compared with the final quarter of 2020, the increased level of noninterest income in the recent quarter resulted largely from higher trust income, service charges on deposit accounts and brokerage services income. The final quarter of 2021 and 2020 each reflected a $30 million distribution from Bayview Lending Group LLC ("BLG"). Compared with the third quarter of 2021, higher noninterest income in the recent quarter reflected the distribution from BLG and increased trust income, offset by lower mortgage banking revenues that reflect M&T's decision to retain recently originated mortgage loans in portfolio rather than sell such loans. No distributions from BLG were received in the third quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income





































Change 4Q21 vs.


($ in millions)


4Q21



4Q20



3Q21



4Q20



3Q21























Mortgage banking revenues


$

139



$

140



$

160




-1

%



-13

%

Service charges on deposit accounts



105




96




105




10

%




Trust income



169




151




157




12

%



8

%

Brokerage services income



19




12




20




55

%



-8

%

Trading account and foreign exchange gains



6




7




6




-16

%



8

%

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



2




2







-12

%




Other revenues from operations



139




143




121




-3

%



15

%

Total


$

579



$

551



$

569




5

%



2

%

Noninterest income rose to $2.17 billion in 2021 from $2.09 billion in 2020. The increase resulted from a $43 million, or 7%, increase in trust income and higher service charges on deposit accounts and brokerage services income, partially offset by lower trading account and foreign exchange gains.
Noninterest expense totaled $928 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $845 million in the corresponding quarter of 2020 and $899 million in the third quarter of 2021. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses, noninterest operating expenses were $904 million in the recent quarter, $842 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $888 million in 2021's third quarter. Factors contributing to the increase in noninterest operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the year-earlier quarter were higher costs for salaries and employee benefits (including increased incentive compensation expenses), outside data processing and software, and professional services. As compared with the third quarter of 2021, the greater level of noninterest operating expenses in the recent quarter resulted largely from seasonally higher advertising and marketing costs, increased salaries and employee benefits, and a rise in outside data processing and software.

Noninterest Expense





































Change 4Q21 vs.


($ in millions)


4Q21



4Q20



3Q21



4Q20



3Q21























Salaries and employee benefits


$

515



$

476



$

510




8

%



1

%

Equipment and net occupancy



83




84




81




-2

%



2

%

Outside data processing and software



79




68




73




16

%



8

%

FDIC assessments



19




15




19




24

%




Advertising and marketing



21




18




15




19

%



40

%

Printing, postage and supplies



8




9




8




-2

%



3

%

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



2




3




3




-38

%



-29

%

Other costs of operations



201




172




190




17

%



5

%

Total


$

928



$

845



$

899




10

%



3

%






















For the year ended December 31, 2021, noninterest expense was $3.61 billion compared with $3.39 billion in 2020. Noninterest operating expenses aggregated $3.56 billion in 2021 and $3.37 billion in 2020. As compared with the prior year, salaries and employee benefits (predominantly incentive compensation expenses), outside data processing and software, and professional services were higher in 2021.
The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues. M&T's efficiency ratio was 59.7% in the fourth quarter of 2021, 54.6% in the year-earlier quarter and 57.7% in the third quarter of 2021. The efficiency ratio for the full year 2021 was 59.0%, compared with 56.3% in 2020.

Balance Sheet.  M&T had total assets of $155.1 billion at December 31, 2021, compared with $142.6 billion and $151.9 billion at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $92.9 billion at December 31, 2021, compared with $98.5 billion at December 31, 2020 and $93.6 billion at September 30, 2021. The lower level of loans and leases at the recent quarter-end as compared with December 31, 2020 reflects a $4.1 billion decline in commercial loans resulting from reduced balances of PPP loans outstanding. PPP loans totaled $1.2 billion at December 31, 2021, compared with $5.4 billion at December 31, 2020 and $2.2 billion at September 30, 2021. Total deposits were $131.5 billion at the recent quarter-end, $119.8 billion at December 31, 2020 and $128.7 billion at September 30, 2021. The higher amount of deposits at the two most recent quarter-ends as compared with December 31, 2020 resulted from increased non-interest bearing deposits.

Total shareholders' equity was $17.9 billion, or 11.54% of total assets at December 31, 2021, $16.2 billion, or 11.35% at December 31, 2020 and $17.5 billion, or 11.54% at September 30, 2021. Common shareholders' equity was $16.2 billion, or $125.51 per share, at December 31, 2021, compared with $14.9 billion, or $116.39 per share, a year-earlier and $15.8 billion, or $122.60 per share, at September 30, 2021. Tangible equity per common share was $89.80 at December 31, 2021, $80.52 at December 31, 2020 and $86.88 at September 30, 2021. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 11.4% at December 31, 2021, up from 11.1% three months earlier and 10.0% at December 31, 2020.

Conference Call.  Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss fourth quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (866) 518-6930. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (203) 518-9797. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #MTBQ421. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Thursday January 27, 2022 by calling (800) 934-2127, or (402) 220-1139 for international participants. No conference ID is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

About M&T.  M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.  Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Who We Are.  We are a bank for communities – bringing the capabilities of a large bank with the care of a locally focused institution. Our purpose is to make a difference in people's lives serving all our stakeholders. The keys to our approach are characterized by responsible lending based on the advantages of local knowledge and scale, and our long history of being prudent stewards of our shareholders' capital.

In October 2021 M&T announced its Community Growth Plan, to provide $43 billion in loans, investments, and other financial support to create greater economic opportunity for low-to-moderate income families and neighborhoods, as well as people and communities of color. The bank's five-year Community Growth Plan has been developed in collaboration with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition in conjunction with M&T's proposed acquisition of People's United Financial Inc. and will become operational shortly after closing of the transaction.
In keeping with its community-focused approach to banking, M&T announced an expansion of the services it provides to communities with high concentrations of ethnic and racial diversity by designating an additional 99 bank branches as multicultural centers, bringing the total to 118 such centers. Located in cities across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, the centers will offer banking and other financial services in customers' preferred languages and employ bankers from the community who understand the cultural nuances of the individuals and neighborhoods they serve.

Forward-Looking Statements.  This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.

Statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on customers, clients, third parties and M&T.

Also as described further below, statements regarding M&T's expectations or predictions regarding the proposed transaction between M&T and People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United") are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected timing, completion and effects of the proposed transaction as well as M&T's and People's United's expected financial results, prospects, targets, goals and outlook.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("future factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.  

Future factors include risks, predictions and uncertainties relating to the impact of the People's United transaction (as described in the next paragraph); the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation or regulations affecting the financial services industry and/or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; containing costs and expenses; governmental and public policy changes; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

In addition, future factors related to the proposed transaction between M&T and People's United include, among others: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the definitive merger agreement between M&T and People's United; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against M&T or People's United; the possibility that the proposed transaction will not close when expected or at all because required regulatory or other approvals are not received or other conditions to the closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all, or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed combination could have adverse effects on the market price of the common stock of either or both parties to the combination; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where M&T and People's United do business; certain restrictions during the pendency of the merger that may impact the parties' ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; M&T's and People's United's success in executing their respective business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which the parties operate; and other factors that may affect future results of M&T and People's United. 

Future factors related to the proposed transaction also include risks, such as, among others: that the proposed combination and its announcement could have an adverse effect on either or both parties' ability to retain customers and retain or hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers; that the proposed combination may be more difficult or time-consuming than anticipated, including in areas such as sales force, cost containment, asset realization, systems integration and other key strategies; and that revenues following the proposed combination may be lower than expected, including for possible reasons such as unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transactions; as well as the unforeseen risks relating to liabilities of M&T or People's United that may exist, and uncertainty as to the extent of the duration, scope, and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on People's United, M&T and the proposed combination.

These are representative of the future factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other future factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its 2020 Form 10-K, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and M&T does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

Financial Highlights




Three months ended







Year ended








December 31







December 31






Amounts in thousands, except per share


2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change


Performance

























Net income


$

457,968




471,140




-3

%


$

1,858,746




1,353,152




37

%

Net income available to common shareholders



434,171




451,869




-4

%



1,776,987




1,279,068




39

%

Per common share:

























Basic earnings


$

3.37




3.52




-4

%


$

13.81




9.94




39

%

Diluted earnings



3.37




3.52




-4

%



13.80




9.94




39

%

Cash dividends


$

1.20




1.10




9

%


$

4.50




4.40




2

%

Common shares outstanding:

























Average - diluted (1)



128,888




128,379







128,812




128,704





Period end (2)



128,705




128,333






128,705




128,333




Return on (annualized):

























Average total assets



1.15

%



1.30

%







1.22

%



1.00

%





Average common shareholders' equity



10.91

%



12.07

%







11.54

%



8.72

%





Taxable-equivalent net interest income


$

937,356




993,252




-6

%


$

3,839,509




3,883,605




-1

%

Yield on average earning assets



2.64

%



3.15

%







2.84

%



3.43

%





Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



.12

%



.25

%







.14

%



.43

%





Net interest spread



2.52

%



2.90

%







2.70

%



3.00

%





Contribution of interest-free funds



.06

%



.10

%







.06

%



.16

%





Net interest margin



2.58

%



3.00

%







2.76

%



3.16

%





Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)



.13

%



.39

%







.20

%



.26

%





Net operating results (3)

























Net operating income


$

475,477




473,453





$

1,899,838




1,364,145




39

%

Diluted net operating earnings per common share



3.50




3.54




-1

%



14.11




10.02




41

%

Return on (annualized):

























Average tangible assets



1.23

%



1.35

%







1.28

%



1.04

%





Average tangible common equity



15.98

%



17.53

%







16.80

%



12.79

%





Efficiency ratio



59.7

%



54.6

%







59.0

%



56.3

%
































At December 31
















Loan quality


2021



2020



Change














Nonaccrual loans


$

2,060,083




1,893,299




9

%













Real estate and other foreclosed assets



23,901




34,668




-31

%













Total nonperforming assets


$

2,083,984




1,927,967




8

%













Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)


$

963,399




859,208




12

%













Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:

























Nonaccrual loans


$

51,429




48,820




5

%













Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



927,788




798,121




16

%













Renegotiated loans


$

230,408




238,994




-4

%













Nonaccrual loans to total net loans



2.22

%



1.92

%

















Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.58

%



1.76

%






















(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend




Three months ended




December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,


Amounts in thousands, except per share


2021



2021



2021



2021



2020


Performance





















Net income


$

457,968




495,460




458,069




447,249




471,140


Net income available to common shareholders



434,171




475,961




438,759




428,093




451,869


Per common share:





















Basic earnings


$

3.37




3.70




3.41




3.33




3.52


Diluted earnings



3.37




3.69




3.41




3.33




3.52


Cash dividends


$

1.20




1.10




1.10




1.10




1.10


Common shares outstanding:





















Average - diluted (1)



128,888




128,844




128,842




128,669




128,379


Period end (2)



128,705




128,699




128,686




128,658




128,333


Return on (annualized):





















Average total assets



1.15

%



1.28

%



1.22

%



1.22

%



1.30

%

Average common shareholders' equity



10.91

%



12.16

%



11.55

%



11.57

%



12.07

%

Taxable-equivalent net interest income


$

937,356




970,953




946,072




985,128




993,252


Yield on average earning assets



2.64

%



2.82

%



2.85

%



3.08

%



3.15

%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



.12

%



.14

%



.14

%



.18

%



.25

%

Net interest spread



2.52

%



2.68

%



2.71

%



2.90

%



2.90

%

Contribution of interest-free funds



.06

%



.06

%



.06

%



.07

%



.10

%

Net interest margin



2.58

%



2.74

%



2.77

%



2.97

%



3.00

%

Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)



.13

%



.17

%



.19

%



.31

%



.39

%

Net operating results (3)





















Net operating income


$

475,477




504,030




462,959




457,372




473,453


Diluted net operating earnings per common share



3.50




3.76




3.45




3.41




3.54


Return on (annualized):





















Average tangible assets



1.23

%



1.34

%



1.27

%



1.29

%



1.35

%

Average tangible common equity



15.98

%



17.54

%



16.68

%



17.05

%



17.53

%

Efficiency ratio



59.7

%



57.7

%



58.4

%



60.3

%



54.6

%
























December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,


Loan quality


2021



2021



2021



2021



2020


Nonaccrual loans


$

2,060,083




2,242,263




2,242,057




1,957,106




1,893,299


Real estate and other foreclosed assets



23,901




24,786




27,902




29,797




34,668


Total nonperforming assets


$

2,083,984




2,267,049




2,269,959




1,986,903




1,927,967


Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)


$

963,399




1,026,080




1,077,227




1,084,553




859,208


Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:





















Nonaccrual loans


$

51,429




47,358




49,796




51,668




48,820


Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



927,788




947,091




1,029,331




1,044,599




798,121


Renegotiated loans


$

230,408




242,955




236,377




242,121




238,994


Nonaccrual loans to total net loans



2.22

%



2.40

%



2.31

%



1.97

%



1.92

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.58

%



1.62

%



1.62

%



1.65

%



1.76

%






(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income





Three months ended







Year ended








December 31







December 31






Dollars in thousands


2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change


Interest income


$

958,518




1,038,890




-8

%


$

3,938,784




4,192,712




-6

%

Interest expense



24,725




49,610




-50




114,006




326,395




-65


Net interest income



933,793




989,280




-6




3,824,778




3,866,317




-1


Provision for credit losses



(15,000)




75,000




-120




(75,000)




800,000




-109


Net interest income after provision for credit losses



948,793




914,280




4




3,899,778




3,066,317




27


Other income

























Mortgage banking revenues



139,267




140,441




-1




571,329




566,641




1


Service charges on deposit accounts



105,392




95,817




10




402,113




370,788




8


Trust income



168,827




151,314




12




644,716




601,884




7


Brokerage services income



18,923




12,234




55




62,791




47,428




32


Trading account and foreign exchange gains



6,027




7,204




-16




24,376




40,536




-40


Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



1,426




1,619




-12




(21,220)




(9,421)





Other revenues from operations



138,775




142,621




-3




482,889




470,588




3


Total other income



578,637




551,250




5




2,166,994




2,088,444




4


Other expense

























Salaries and employee benefits



515,043




476,110




8




2,045,677




1,950,692




5


Equipment and net occupancy



82,641




84,228




-2




326,698




322,037




1


Outside data processing and software



78,814




68,034




16




291,839




258,480




13


FDIC assessments



18,830




15,204




24




69,704




53,803




30


Advertising and marketing



21,228




17,832




19




64,428




61,904




4


Printing, postage and supplies



8,140




8,335




-2




36,507




39,869




-8


Amortization of core deposit and other

























   intangible assets



1,954




3,129




-38




10,167




14,869




-32


Other costs of operations



200,850




172,136




17




766,603




683,586




12


Total other expense



927,500




845,008




10




3,611,623




3,385,240




7


Income before income taxes



599,930




620,522




-3




2,455,149




1,769,521




39


Applicable income taxes



141,962




149,382




-5




596,403




416,369




43


Net income


$

457,968




471,140




-3

%


$

1,858,746




1,353,152




37

%

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend





Three months ended




December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,


Dollars in thousands


2021



2021



2021



2021



2020


Interest income


$

958,518




992,946




970,358




1,016,962




1,038,890


Interest expense



24,725




25,696




28,018




35,567




49,610


Net interest income



933,793




967,250




942,340




981,395




989,280


Provision for credit losses



(15,000)




(20,000)




(15,000)




(25,000)




75,000


Net interest income after provision for credit losses



948,793




987,250




957,340




1,006,395




914,280


Other income





















Mortgage banking revenues



139,267




159,995




133,313




138,754




140,441


Service charges on deposit accounts



105,392




105,426




98,518




92,777




95,817


Trust income



168,827




156,876




162,991




156,022




151,314


Brokerage services income



18,923




20,490




10,265




13,113




12,234


Trading account and foreign exchange gains



6,027




5,563




6,502




6,284




7,204


Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



1,426




291




(10,655)




(12,282)




1,619


Other revenues from operations



138,775




120,485




112,699




110,930




142,621


Total other income



578,637




569,126




513,633




505,598




551,250


Other expense





















Salaries and employee benefits



515,043




510,422




479,134




541,078




476,110


Equipment and net occupancy



82,641




80,738




80,848




82,471




84,228


Outside data processing and software



78,814




72,782




74,492




65,751




68,034


FDIC assessments



18,830




18,810




17,876




14,188




15,204


Advertising and marketing



21,228




15,208




13,364




14,628




17,832


Printing, postage and supplies



8,140




7,917




11,133




9,317




8,335


Amortization of core deposit and other 





















   intangible assets



1,954




2,738




2,737




2,738




3,129


Other costs of operations



200,850




190,719




185,761




189,273




172,136


Total other expense



927,500




899,334




865,345




919,444




845,008


Income before income taxes



599,930




657,042




605,628




592,549




620,522


Applicable income taxes



141,962




161,582




147,559




145,300




149,382


Net income


$

457,968




495,460




458,069




447,249




471,140


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet




December 31







Dollars in thousands


2021



2020



Change



ASSETS














Cash and due from banks


$

1,337,577




1,552,743




-14


%

Interest-bearing deposits at banks



41,872,304




23,663,810




77



Trading account



468,031




1,068,581




-56



Investment securities



7,155,860




7,045,697




2



Loans and leases:














Commercial, financial, etc.



23,473,324




27,574,564




-15



Real estate - commercial



35,389,730




37,637,889




-6



Real estate - consumer



16,074,445




16,752,993




-4



Consumer



17,974,953




16,570,421




8



Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount



92,912,452




98,535,867




-6



Less: allowance for credit losses



1,469,226




1,736,387




-15



Net loans and leases



91,443,226




96,799,480




-6



Goodwill



4,593,112




4,593,112






Core deposit and other intangible assets



3,998




14,165




-72



Other assets



8,233,052




7,863,517




5



Total assets


$

155,107,160




142,601,105




9


%















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














Noninterest-bearing deposits


$

60,131,480




47,572,884




26


%

Interest-bearing deposits



71,411,929




71,580,750






Deposits at Cayman Islands office






652,104




-100



Total deposits



131,543,409




119,805,738




10



Short-term borrowings



47,046




59,482




-21



Accrued interest and other liabilities



2,127,931




2,166,409




-2



Long-term borrowings



3,485,369




4,382,193




-20



Total liabilities



137,203,755




126,413,822




9



Shareholders' equity:














Preferred



1,750,000




1,250,000




40



Common



16,153,405




14,937,283




8



Total shareholders' equity



17,903,405




16,187,283




11



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

155,107,160




142,601,105




9


%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend




December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,


Dollars in thousands


2021



2021



2021



2021



2020


ASSETS





















Cash and due from banks


$

1,337,577




1,479,712




1,410,468




1,258,989




1,552,743


Interest-bearing deposits at banks



41,872,304




38,445,788




33,864,824




31,407,227




23,663,810


Federal funds sold












1,000





Trading account



468,031




624,556




712,558




687,359




1,068,581


Investment securities



7,155,860




6,447,622




6,143,177




6,610,667




7,045,697


Loans and leases:





















Commercial, financial, etc.



23,473,324




22,514,940




25,409,291




27,811,190




27,574,564


Real estate - commercial



35,389,730




37,023,952




37,558,775




37,425,974




37,637,889


Real estate - consumer



16,074,445




16,209,354




16,704,951




17,349,683




16,752,993


Consumer



17,974,953




17,834,648




17,440,415




16,712,233




16,570,421


Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount



92,912,452




93,582,894




97,113,432




99,299,080




98,535,867


Less: allowance for credit losses



1,469,226




1,515,024




1,575,128




1,636,206




1,736,387


Net loans and leases



91,443,226




92,067,870




95,538,304




97,662,874




96,799,480


Goodwill



4,593,112




4,593,112




4,593,112




4,593,112




4,593,112


Core deposit and other intangible assets



3,998




5,952




8,690




11,427




14,165


Other assets



8,233,052




8,236,582




8,351,574




8,248,405




7,863,517


Total assets


$

155,107,160




151,901,194




150,622,707




150,481,060




142,601,105























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Noninterest-bearing deposits


$

60,131,480




56,542,309




55,621,230




53,641,419




47,572,884


Interest-bearing deposits



71,411,929




72,158,987




72,647,542




74,193,255




71,580,750


Deposits at Cayman Islands office












641,691




652,104


Total deposits



131,543,409




128,701,296




128,268,772




128,476,365




119,805,738


Short-term borrowings



47,046




103,548




91,235




58,957




59,482


Accrued interest and other liabilities



2,127,931




2,067,188




2,042,948




2,000,727




2,166,409


Long-term borrowings



3,485,369




3,500,391




3,499,448




3,498,503




4,382,193


Total liabilities



137,203,755




134,372,423




133,902,403




134,034,552




126,413,822


Shareholders' equity:





















Preferred



1,750,000




1,750,000




1,250,000




1,250,000




1,250,000


Common



16,153,405




15,778,771




15,470,304




15,196,508




14,937,283


Total shareholders' equity



17,903,405




17,528,771




16,720,304




16,446,508




16,187,283


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

155,107,160




151,901,194




150,622,707




150,481,060




142,601,105


Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates





Three months ended




Change in balance






Year ended










December 31




December 31,




September 30,




December 31, 2021 from






  December 31




Change



Dollars in millions



2021




2020




2021




December 31,




September 30,






2021




2020




in






Balance




Rate




Balance




Rate




Balance




Rate




2020




2021






Balance




Rate




Balance




Rate




balance



ASSETS
























































Interest-bearing deposits at banks


$

44,316




.15


%


22,206




.10


%


39,036




.15


%


100


%


14


%



$

35,829




.13


%


15,329




.21


%


134


%

Federal funds sold and agreements to resell securities






.47




3,799




.12







.47




-100









167




.12




2,717




.26




-94



Trading account



50




1.62




50




1.97




51




2.71




1




-2






50




1.89




53




2.10




-5



Investment securities



6,804




2.12




7,195




2.25




6,019




2.19




-5




13






6,409




2.20




8,165




2.16




-22



Loans and leases, net of unearned discount
























































Commercial, financial, etc.



22,330




3.65




27,713




3.56




23,730




3.96




-19




-6






25,191




3.58




27,520




3.42




-8



Real estate - commercial



36,717




3.89




37,707




4.15




37,547




3.87




-3




-2






37,321




3.96




36,986




4.39




1



Real estate - consumer



16,290




3.53




16,761




3.56




16,379




3.59




-3




-1






16,770




3.55




16,215




3.82




3



Consumer



17,913




4.31




16,485




4.78




17,658




4.34




9




1






17,331




4.43




15,884




4.92




9



Total loans and leases, net



93,250




3.87




98,666




4.01




95,314




3.95




-5




-2






96,613




3.90




96,605




4.13






Total earning assets



144,420




2.64




131,916




3.15




140,420




2.82




9




3






139,068




2.84




122,869




3.43




13



Goodwill



4,593








4,593








4,593
















4,593








4,593










Core deposit and other intangible assets



5








16








7








-69




-34






8








21








-59



Other assets



8,704








8,038








9,017








8




-3






9,000








7,997








13



Total assets


$

157,722








144,563








154,037








9


%


2


%



$

152,669








135,480








13


%

























































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
























































Interest-bearing deposits
























































Savings and interest-checking deposits


$

70,518




.04




69,133




.11




70,976




.04




2


%


-1


%



$

70,879




.05




63,590




.23




11


%

Time deposits



2,914




.40




4,113




.97




3,061




.46




-29




-5






3,263




.57




4,960




1.34




-34



Deposits at Cayman Islands office









826




.11










-100









181




.11




1,117




.36




-84



Total interest-bearing deposits



73,432




.05




74,072




.16




74,037




.06




-1




-1






74,323




.07




69,667




.31




7



Short-term borrowings



58




.01




64




.01




91




.01




-9




-37






68




.01




62




.05




11



Long-term borrowings



3,441




1.77




5,294




1.47




3,431




1.75




-35









3,537




1.76




5,803




1.88




-39



Total interest-bearing liabilities



76,931




.12




79,430




.25




77,559




.14




-3




-1






77,928




.14




75,532




.43




3



Noninterest-bearing deposits



61,012








46,904








57,218








30




7






55,666








41,683








34



Other liabilities



2,166








2,016








2,151








7




1






2,166








2,274








-5



Total liabilities



140,109








128,350








136,928








9




2






135,760








119,489








14



Shareholders' equity



17,613








16,213








17,109








9




3






16,909








15,991








6



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

157,722








144,563








154,037








9


%


2


%



$

152,669








135,480








13


%

























































Net interest spread







2.52








2.90








2.68


















2.70








3.00







Contribution of interest-free funds







.06








.10








.06


















.06








.16







Net interest margin







2.58


%






3.00


%






2.74


%
















2.76


%






3.16


%





Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures




Three months ended



Year ended




December 31



December 31




2021



2020



2021



2020


Income statement data

















In thousands, except per share

















Net income

















Net income


$

457,968




471,140




1,858,746




1,353,152


Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



1,447




2,313




7,532




10,993


Merger-related expenses (1)



16,062







33,560





Net operating income


$

475,477




473,453




1,899,838




1,364,145



















Earnings per common share

















Diluted earnings per common share


$

3.37




3.52




13.80




9.94


Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



.01




.02




.06




.08


Merger-related expenses (1)



.12







.25





Diluted net operating earnings per common share


$

3.50




3.54




14.11




10.02



















Other expense

















Other expense


$

927,500




845,008




3,611,623




3,385,240


Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



(1,954)




(3,129)




(10,167)




(14,869)


Merger-related expenses



(21,190)







(43,860)





Noninterest operating expense


$

904,356




841,879




3,557,596




3,370,371


Merger-related expenses

















Salaries and employee benefits


$

112







176





Equipment and net occupancy



340







341





Outside data processing and software



250







1,119





Advertising and marketing



337







866





Printing, postage and supplies



186







2,965





Other costs of operations



19,965







38,393





Other expense


$

21,190







43,860





Efficiency ratio

















Noninterest operating expense (numerator)


$

904,356




841,879




3,557,596




3,370,371


Taxable-equivalent net interest income


$

937,356




993,252




3,839,509




3,883,605


Other income



578,637




551,250




2,166,994




2,088,444


Less:  Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



1,426




1,619




(21,220)




(9,421)


Denominator


$

1,514,567




1,542,883




6,027,723




5,981,470


Efficiency ratio



59.7

%



54.6

%



59

%



56.3

%

Balance sheet data

















In millions

















Average assets

















Average assets


$

157,722




144,563




152,669




135,480


Goodwill



(4,593)




(4,593)




(4,593)




(4,593)


Core deposit and other intangible assets



(5)




(16)




(8)




(21)


Deferred taxes



1




4




2




5


Average tangible assets


$

153,125




139,958




148,070




130,871


Average common equity

















Average total equity


$

17,613




16,213




16,909




15,991


Preferred stock



(1,750)




(1,250)




(1,438)




(1,250)


Average common equity



15,863




14,963




15,471




14,741


Goodwill



(4,593)




(4,593)




(4,593)




(4,593)


Core deposit and other intangible assets



(5)




(16)




(8)




(21)


Deferred taxes



1




4




2




5


Average tangible common equity


$

11,266




10,358




10,872




10,132


At end of quarter

















Total assets

















Total assets


$

155,107




142,601










Goodwill



(4,593)




(4,593)










Core deposit and other intangible assets



(4)




(14)










Deferred taxes



1




4










Total tangible assets


$

150,511




137,998










Total common equity

















Total equity


$

17,903




16,187










Preferred stock



(1,750)




(1,250)










Common equity



16,153




14,937










Goodwill



(4,593)




(4,593)










Core deposit and other intangible assets



(4)




(14)










Deferred taxes



1




4










Total tangible common equity


$

11,557




10,334




























(1) After any related tax effect.

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend




Three months ended




December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,




2021



2021



2021



2021



2020


Income statement data





















In thousands, except per share





















Net income





















Net income


$

457,968




495,460




458,069




447,249




471,140


Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



1,447




2,028




2,023




2,034




2,313


Merger-related expenses (1)



16,062




6,542




2,867




8,089





Net operating income


$

475,477




504,030




462,959




457,372




473,453























Earnings per common share





















Diluted earnings per common share


$

3.37




3.69




3.41




3.33




3.52


Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



.01




.02




.02




.02




.02


Merger-related expenses (1)



.12




.05




.02




.06





Diluted net operating earnings per common share


$

3.50




3.76




3.45




3.41




3.54























Other expense





















Other expense


$

927,500




899,334




865,345




919,444




845,008


Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



(1,954)




(2,738)




(2,737)




(2,738)




(3,129)


Merger-related expenses



(21,190)




(8,826)




(3,893)




(9,951)





Noninterest operating expense


$

904,356




887,770




858,715




906,755




841,879


Merger-related expenses





















Salaries and employee benefits


$

112




60




4








Equipment and net occupancy



340




1











Outside data processing and software



250




625




244








Advertising and marketing



337




505




24








Printing, postage and supplies



186




730




2,049








Other costs of operations



19,965




6,905




1,572




9,951





Other expense


$

21,190




8,826




3,893




9,951





Efficiency ratio





















Noninterest operating expense (numerator)


$

904,356




887,770




858,715




906,755




841,879


Taxable-equivalent net interest income


$

937,356




970,953




946,072




985,128




993,252


Other income



578,637




569,126




513,633




505,598




551,250


Less:  Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



1,426




291




(10,655)




(12,282)




1,619


Denominator


$

1,514,567




1,539,788




1,470,360




1,503,008




1,542,883


Efficiency ratio



59.7

%



57.7

%



58.4

%



60.3

%



54.6

%

Balance sheet data





















In millions





















Average assets





















Average assets


$

157,722




154,037




150,641




148,157




144,563


Goodwill



(4,593)




(4,593)




(4,593)




(4,593)




(4,593)


Core deposit and other intangible assets



(5)




(7)




(10)




(13)




(16)


Deferred taxes



1




2




3




3




4


Average tangible assets


$

153,125




149,439




146,041




143,554




139,958


Average common equity





















Average total equity


$

17,613




17,109




16,571




16,327




16,213


Preferred stock



(1,750)




(1,495)




(1,250)




(1,250)




(1,250)


Average common equity



15,863




15,614




15,321




15,077




14,963


Goodwill



(4,593)




(4,593)




(4,593)




(4,593)




(4,593)


Core deposit and other intangible assets



(5)




(7)




(10)




(13)




(16)


Deferred taxes



1




2




3




3




4


Average tangible common equity


$

11,266




11,016




10,721




10,474




10,358


At end of quarter





















Total assets





















Total assets


$

155,107




151,901




150,623




150,481




142,601


Goodwill



(4,593)




(4,593)




(4,593)




(4,593)




(4,593)


Core deposit and other intangible assets



(4)




(6)




(9)




(12)




(14)


Deferred taxes



1




2




2




3




4


Total tangible assets


$

150,511




147,304




146,023




145,879




137,998


Total common equity





















Total equity


$

17,903




17,529




16,720




16,447




16,187


Preferred stock



(1,750)




(1,750)




(1,250)




(1,250)




(1,250)


Common equity



16,153




15,779




15,470




15,197




14,937


Goodwill



(4,593)




(4,593)




(4,593)




(4,593)




(4,593)


Core deposit and other intangible assets



(4)




(6)




(9)




(12)




(14)


Deferred taxes



1




2




2




3




4


Total tangible common equity


$

11,557




11,182




10,870




10,595




10,334

























(1)       After any related tax effect.

