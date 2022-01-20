NEXT WEEK: Illinois School Choice Week Celebrates Great Schools and Highlights Educational Opportunity As School Disruptions Continue, Families Call Attention to Educational Flexibility, Opportunity During Twelfth Annual Public Awareness Week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids learn differently, give them school choices. That's the message Illinois families and educators are bringing to their celebrations of National School Choice Week 2022.

Illinois schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 995 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide. More than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

Here in Illinois, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools with flexible open enrollment, charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, and homeschooling. Illinois offers tax deductions for most students in private or home schools, and state-run scholarships for students under a certain income level.

Across the state, communities are celebrating School Choice Week by formally proclaiming it, including the cities of Ana, Broadview, Batavia, Pana, Oak Lawn, Anna, Freeport, Petersburg, Elmwood Park, West Peoria, Pekin, Oglesby, South Barrington, and Blue Island; the villages of Rockdale, Palatine, Sheridan, Chicago Ridge, Godfrey, and Posen; and the county of Warren.

"Supporting school choice and encouraging parental involvement in education should be common sense," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "This Week we celebrate how school choice allows families to find a great educational fit where their children are inspired, successful, and happy."

To download a guide to Illinois school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/illinois.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, send us the specifics of your coverage area at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com , or preview a sampling of Illinois events at schoolchoiceweek.com/illinois.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

