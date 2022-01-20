NEXT WEEK: K-12 Parents, Educators Unite for School Choice Week Celebrations in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great students and great schools deserve a celebration. That's the message Iowa families are bringing to more than 200 events for National School Choice Week 2022.

National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week)

Iowa schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 233 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide. Among the notable events in Iowa will be a private and homeschool student breakfast at the State Capitol on Thursday, Jan. 27.

Across the country, more than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

"Iowa provides a roadmap to rural states looking to expand school choice options for parents," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "With a variety of public and nonpublic options, and with family-friendly policies designed to enhance access to different types of schools, Iowa's families have more options for their children's education than in many other states. And Hawkeye State school choice options continue to expand. In the past year, the state took important steps towards increasing the number of charter schools for families, as well as expanding private school scholarship opportunities."

Here in Iowa, there are a variety of educational options including: traditional public schools with flexible open enrollment, charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online learning, and homeschooling. Iowa families can take tax deductions for nonpublic school expenses, and families under a certain income level can qualify for state-run scholarship opportunities.

To raise awareness of these options, Gov. Kim Reynolds officially proclaimed Jan. 23-29 to be Iowa School Choice Week. Across the state, additional communities are celebrating School Choice Week by formally proclaiming it, including the cities of Marshalltown, Council Bluffs, New Sharon, Fort Dodge, and Blue Grass, and the counties of Dallas and Jackson.

To download a guide to Iowa school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/iowa.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, preview a sampling of Iowa events at schoolchoiceweek.com/iowa.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National School Choice Week