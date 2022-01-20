Nippon Express (Belgium) Acquires GDP Certification for Facility in Brussels Airport's Cargo Area

TOKYO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Belgium) N.V./S.A. (hereinafter "NX Belgium"), a company of the Nippon Express Holdings, Inc. Group, has obtained Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification, effective December 21, 2021, for air and ground forwarding operations, inclusive of inventory control, at a facility in the cargo area of Brussels Airport, evidencing its compliance with GDP standards for the proper distribution of pharmaceuticals.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202201176158-O3-bvsjuUa0

Photo1: Warehouse interior

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202201176158/_prw_PI2fl_P21bPD7U.jpg

Belgium has become a hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing and development, hosting numerous global pharmaceutical companies as well as contract manufacturing organizations, vaccine manufacturers and biotechnology research laboratories.

NX Belgium has signed a business partnership agreement with Medexi, which specializes in pharmaceutical transport, and obtained GDP certification for operations at a Medexi-owned temperature-controlled 2,000 m2 facility dedicated to pharmaceutical products and capable of both refrigerated (2C - 8C) and constant-temperature (15C - 25C) storage. Medexi's pharmaceutical knowledge and advanced operational quality will be combined with the NX Group's international temperature-controlled transport services and warehouse storage functions to provide customers with a pharmaceutical logistics platform.

The NX Group will continue stepping up its initiatives in the pharmaceutical industry, identified as a priority industry in the Group's Business Plan, and globally enhancing and expanding its services to meet the increasingly sophisticated and diversified pharmaceutical transport needs of its customers.

Name and address of company

Name: Nippon Express (Belgium) N.V./S.A.

Address: Bedrijvenzone Machelen Cargo 738/1, Machelen Belgium

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

Official LinkedIn account: NX GROUP

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

View original content:

SOURCE Nippon Express Holdings, Inc.