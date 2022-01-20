Tenn. Students and Advocates to Celebrate National School Choice Week with Day on the Hill

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Students and advocates will encounter American government in action and imagine the future of education policy at a Tennessee Day on the Hill celebration marking National School Choice Week 2022.

Taking place at the Cordell Hull State Building on Tuesday, Jan. 25, the event will be the state's flagship celebration for the Week. Students and advocates from around the state will gather at the Capitol to celebrate the choices families have in ensuring their child receives the best education possible to meet their unique needs. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from engaging speakers and tour the historic Capitol building.

The Tennessee Day on the Hill runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with lunch provided. Community members can register for the free event at https://bit.ly/3zKENAD .

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2022, which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Every parent knows that a one-size-fits all approach to educating the one million K-12 students of Tennessee does not work, and yet that is what we have attempted to do for many years," said John Patton, Tennessee State Director of American Federation for Children. "Poll after poll shows that parents support school choice. We should empower parents and prioritize funding students over systems. National School Choice Week is a call to advocate tirelessly for children and families to be able to attend a school where each child will flourish and succeed."

"I am looking forward to National School Choice Week because I am excited to celebrate how schools of all types have come together to help families and students meet the challenges of the last two years," said Victor Evans, Executive Director of TennesseeCAN. "I believe the education system of the future is a diverse one, with diverse options, where families have the power to choose what works best for them. And I believe in a better education system for everyone, and that system has to be one with parent choice at the center."

Event planners for the Tennessee Day at the Capitol include TennesseeCAN and American Federation for Children - Tennessee.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week