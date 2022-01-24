Passport Welcomes Brian Pope as VP Corporate Development

Charlotte, N.C., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport, a transportation software and payments company, is pleased to announce Brian Pope has been appointed Vice President Corporate Development. In this role, Pope will be responsible for evaluating potential strategic partnerships, joint ventures and acquisitions within the broader ecosystem, as well as other capital formation and corporate development activities.

"I'm excited to announce the addition of Brian to our organization as he fills a vital role in the growth and development of Passport at an important time in our company. He'll be instrumental in driving the prioritization of corporate strategies for our growth initiatives by partnering with business leaders to drive internal thinking on expansion opportunities," said David Evans, Passport CEO.

Pope joins Passport with 20 years experience across investment banking, corporate development and principal investing. Most recently, Pope founded and managed Silverport, an outsourced corporate development advisory firm for private markets. Previously, he was a managing director with the global investment manager Barings where he led principal investment activities in growth equity and venture capital as well as led firmwide corporate development initiatives involving acquisitions, product development and business development efforts. Pope holds a B.S. in finance and general management from North Carolina State University, as well as an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management.

"I'm thrilled to be part of the Passport team to support the continued growth and mission of the company. Passport has a tremendous opportunity set ahead and I look forward to partnering with internal teams and building external relationships to identify and execute on opportunities that support Passport's strategic priorities and growth," said Brian Pope, Passport's new vice president corporate development.

Passport is trusted by more than 800 clients in North America to manage their parking and mobility infrastructure. The company's digital platform is the only end-to-end operating system for managing mobile pay parking, parking enforcement, digital permitting and mobility services.

