Baja Fresh's Seasonal Menu Offerings are Filled with Flavor Two New Chicken Flautas Items and the Return of Chicken Tortilla Soup Take the Chill out of Winter

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baja Fresh Mexican Grill® (www.BajaFresh.com), the fast-casual fresh Mexican food chain, introduces two new menu items and the return of a fan-favorite for a limited time. From January 31 to April 10, the Chicken Flautas Platter and Chicken Flauta Appetizer, along with the Chicken Tortilla Soup, will be added to Baja Fresh menus nationwide.

Guests can now enjoy these three flavor-filled items:

New Chicken Flautas Platter – two large crispy flautas filled with fire-grilled chicken, fajita veggies, cheese, and salsa verde. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice, and choice of black or pinto beans





New Chicken Flauta Appetizer – one flauta served with a pronto queso





Chicken Tortilla Soup – roasted tomato and tortilla soup with fire-grilled chicken topped with fresh sliced avocado, cheese, onion & cilantro mix and tortilla strips

"We are thrilled to introduce two brand-new flauta offerings that are sure to bring our guests a fun and flavorful new way to enjoy Baja Fresh," said Lindsay Seli, senior national marketing manager at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Baja Fresh. "In addition, back by popular demand, we are excited to announce the return of the Chicken Tortilla Soup to participating Baja Fresh menus for a limited time and while supplies last."

About Baja Fresh

Baja Fresh® has been an industry leader in serving fresh, traditional fire-grilled Mexican food for over 30 years. Founded in 1990, Baja Fresh has grown to approximately 100 franchised restaurants across the U.S. In 2016, Baja Fresh became a Kahala Brands™ concept, with Kahala Brands being one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant concepts with approximately 3000 locations in roughly 35 countries.

