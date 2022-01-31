KYNDRYL UPDATES REPORTING SEGMENTS

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced new geographic reporting segments and segment metrics to better reflect how the Company analyzes business performance.

"Kyndryl now has the freedom of action to develop a broader ecosystem of technology partners and service offerings relevant to our customers, so we're updating our reporting segments to better match how we operate and make decisions across our newly independent company," said Chief Financial Officer David Wyshner. "These reporting changes will help investors and analysts track our progress toward revenue growth and increased profitability and help people see how we're running Kyndryl for long-term success."

The Company also announced a change to its fiscal year and provided logistical details regarding its next earnings release.

New Reporting Segments

Going forward, Kyndryl will report financial results across four segments tied to geography:

United States

Japan

Principal Markets – comprised of our operations in Australia / New Zealand , Canada , France , Germany , India , Italy , Spain / Portugal and the United Kingdom / Ireland

Strategic Markets – comprised of all other geographic locations

Measures of segment performance will be revenue and adjusted EBITDA. The Company's reporting of fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results will reflect these segments. Tables 1 and 2 to this release provide historical and pro forma results of our new segments.

Fiscal Year Change

Kyndryl also announced that its fiscal year-end will change to March 31, effective for the fiscal year beginning April 1, 2022 and ending March 31, 2023. This change will move Kyndryl's year-end away from the holiday season and many of our customers' year-ends, which the Company believes will be better for our customers and our customer relationships.

Fourth Quarter Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

Kyndryl will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results after market close on Monday, February 28, 2022. The Company will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on March 1, 2022. The live webcast can be accessed by visiting https://investors.kyndryl.com/events-and-presentations/events/ on Kyndryl's investor relations website or by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (from the U.S. and Canada) or 1-929-526-1599 (from all other locations), and entering access code 401819. A slide presentation will be made available on the same website shortly before the call on March 1, 2022. Following the event, replays will be available via webcast for twelve months at https://investors.kyndryl.com/events-and-presentations/events/ and by telephone for seven days by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (from the U.S. and Canada) or +44-204-525-0658 (from all other locations) and entering replay access code 505657.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. Kyndryl's nearly 90,000 employees serve over 4,000 customers in more than 60 countries around the world, including 75 percent of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Non-GAAP financial information

The financial information in this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pro forma adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, which include or exclude certain items from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. A definition of adjusted EBITDA is included in Table 1 to this press release. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in Tables 3 and 4 to this press release. Any non-GAAP financial measure included in this press release is in addition to, and not meant to be considered superior to, or a substitute for, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Pro forma financial information

This press release also includes certain pro forma financial information. The pro forma adjustments assume that the Company's spin-off from IBM and related transactions occurred as of January 1, 2020. The pro forma financial information is unaudited and is presented for illustrative purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of the operating results or financial position that would have occurred if the relevant transactions had been consummated on the date indicated, nor is it indicative of future operating results. The pro forma financial information presented includes adjustments that would not be included in the pro forma financial statements contained in a registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission that contain pro forma information prepared in accordance with Regulation S-X under the Securities Act of 1933.

Table 1 HISTORICAL SEGMENT INFORMATION (Dollars in millions)

The following is selected, recast segment financial data, reflecting our new segment structure and reporting metrics, for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 and for interim periods of 2021 and 2020.





2019

2020

2021



Full

First

Second

Third

Fourth

Full

First

Second

Third



Year

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter Revenue





















































United States

$ 5,340

$ 1,281

$ 1,252

$ 1,271

$ 1,279

$ 5,084

$ 1,228

$ 1,210

$ 1,175 Japan



2,929



739



752



770



781



3,042



763



747



730 Principal Markets



7,587



1,779



1,728



1,809



1,871



7,187



1,825



1,842



1,748 Strategic Markets



4,424



1,033



1,005



1,006



996



4,040



955



953



926 Total revenue

$ 20,279

$ 4,832

$ 4,737

$ 4,856

$ 4,927

$ 19,352

$ 4,771

$ 4,751

$ 4,579 Adjusted EBITDA





















































United States

$ 855

$ 230

$ 159

$ 225

$ 246

$ 859

$ 187

$ 216

$ 196 Japan



757



229



221



222



252



924



232



235



198 Principal Markets



430



(24)



19



20



147



162



(55)



34



— Strategic Markets



662



59



147



129



51



386



86



129



141 Corporate and other*



(144)



(41)



(34)



(34)



(44)



(153)



(40)



(49)



(37) Total adjusted EBITDA

$ 2,561

$ 453

$ 513

$ 562

$ 651

$ 2,179

$ 410

$ 566

$ 499

* Represents net amounts not allocated to segments.

Management uses adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our performance. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and defined as net income (loss) excluding net interest expense, depreciation and amortization (excluding depreciation of right-of-use assets and amortization of capitalized contract costs), pension costs other than pension servicing costs and multi-employer plan costs, early extinguishment of debt charges, workforce rebalancing and restructuring charges, transaction-related and integration-related items, goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges, foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries, significant litigation costs, stock-based compensation expense and income taxes. We believe that adjusted EBITDA is a helpful supplemental measure to assist investors in evaluating our operating results as it excludes certain items whose fluctuation from period to period does not necessarily correspond to changes in the operations of our business. We provide this non-GAAP financial measure as we believe it improves visibility to management decisions and their impacts on operational performance, enables better comparison to peer companies, and allows us to provide a long-term strategic view of the business going forward.

Non-GAAP measures are provided in addition to and not as a substitute for the profit or loss measures reported on a GAAP basis. Other companies may calculate and define similarly labeled items differently, which may limit the usefulness of this measure for comparative purposes.

Table 2 HISTORICAL PRO FORMA SEGMENT INFORMATION (Dollars in millions)

The following is selected, recast pro forma segment financial data, reflecting our new segment structure and reporting metrics, for the year ended December 31, 2020 and for interim periods of 2021 and 2020.





2020

2021



First

Second

Third

Fourth

Full

First

Second

Third



Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter Pro forma revenue















































United States

$ 1,286

$ 1,253

$ 1,262

$ 1,267

$ 5,069

$ 1,219

$ 1,205

$ 1,170 Japan



767



780



798



810



3,155



780



765



751 Principal Markets



1,632



1,577



1,681



1,752



6,642



1,704



1,729



1,628 Strategic Markets



1,075



1,052



1,052



1,051



4,230



1,006



1,007



980 Total pro forma revenue

$ 4,760

$ 4,663

$ 4,793

$ 4,879

$ 19,096

$ 4,709

$ 4,706

$ 4,529 Pro forma adjusted EBITDA















































United States

$ 302

$ 220

$ 279

$ 320

$ 1,121

$ 245

$ 271

$ 259 Japan



264



249



251



290



1,054



266



267



241 Principal Markets



84



114



120



276



593



67



144



120 Strategic Markets



39



124



98



41



302



63



109



133 Corporate and other*



(37)



(38)



(38)



(38)



(153)



(36)



(48)



(39) Total pro forma adjusted EBITDA

$ 650

$ 668

$ 710

$ 889

$ 2,917

$ 605

$ 743

$ 714

* Represents net amounts not allocated to segments.

Table 3 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Dollars in millions)

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA.





2019

2020

2021



Full

First

Second

Third

Fourth

Full

First

Second

Third



Year

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$ (943)

$ (682)

$ (373)

$ (238)

$ (719)

$ (2,011)

$ (494)

$ (393)

$ (692) Provision for income taxes



364



87



89



68



2



246



91



74



223 Workforce rebalancing charges



159



298



58



(1)



563



918



52



(11)



(1) Transaction-related costs



—



—



—



—



21



21



55



173



270 Stock-based compensation expense



51



12



16



19



17



64



16



18



20 Interest expense



76



15



16



16



16



63



14



15



17 Depreciation expense



1,469



360



354



366



365



1,445



339



331



335 Amortization expense



1,335



356



346



326



379



1,408



330



350



321 Other adjustments*



50



7



7



6



7



25



7



9



6 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$ 2,561

$ 453

$ 513

$ 562

$ 651

$ 2,179

$ 410

$ 566

$ 499

* Other adjustments represents pension costs other than pension servicing costs and multi-employer plan costs, significant litigation costs and foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries.

Table 4 RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP NET INCOME TO PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EBITDA AND GAAP REVENUE TO PRO FORMA REVENUE (Dollars in millions)

The following table provides reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) to pro forma adjusted EBITDA and GAAP revenue to pro forma revenue.





2020

2021



First

Second

Third

Fourth

Full

First

Second

Third



Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to pro forma adjusted EBITDA















































Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$ (682)

$ (373)

$ (238)

$ (719)

$ (2,011)

$ (494)

$ (393)

$ (692) Provision for income taxes



87



89



68



2



246



91



74



223 Workforce rebalancing charges



298



58



(1)



563



918



52



(11)



(1) Transaction-related costs



—



—



—



21



21



55



173



270 Stock-based compensation expense



12



16



19



17



64



16



18



20 Excess cost allocations from IBM



164



130



102



195



591



154



149



176 Incremental cost to support independence and growth



(94)



(94)



(94)



(94)



(375)



(94)



(94)



(87) Interest expense



19



19



19



19



77



20



20



20 Depreciation expense



347



342



354



352



1,395



327



318



322 Amortization expense



348



339



318



373



1,379



323



341



311 Pro forma and other adjustments1



150



142



163



158



613



156



148



149 Pro forma adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$ 650

$ 668

$ 710

$ 889

$ 2,917

$ 605

$ 743

$ 714

















































Reconciliation of GAAP revenue to pro forma revenue















































Historical revenue (GAAP)

$ 4,832

$ 4,737

$ 4,856

$ 4,927

$ 19,352

$ 4,771

$ 4,751

$ 4,579 Pro forma adjustments2



(72)



(74)



(62)



(48)



(256)



(63)



(45)



(51) Pro forma revenue

$ 4,760

$ 4,663

$ 4,793

$ 4,879

$ 19,096

$ 4,709

$ 4,706

$ 4,528





1. Pro forma and other adjustments represents effects of commercial arrangements with IBM, pension costs other than pension servicing costs and multi-employer plan costs, significant litigation costs and foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries. 2. Adjustments to exclude certain customer agreements that did not transfer to Kyndryl plus revenue associated with cloud and security contracts transferring to Kyndryl.

